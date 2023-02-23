IND vs AUS, Women's T20 World Cup semifinal: After 8 overs,Australia Women 54/1 ( Meg Lanning 1, Beth Mooney 27)
IND vs AUS, Women's T20 World Cup semifinal: After 7overs,Australia Women 47/0 ( Alyssa Healy (W) 35, Beth Mooney 21)
Shikha Pandey to bowl. Alyssa Healy has the strike.
Ball 1. Shikha Pandey to Alyssa Healy, slow good length delivery wide of off stump. Healy cuts the ball to backward point for a single.
Ball 2. Shikha Pandey to Beth Mooney, slow good length delivery wide of off stump. Mooney slaps the ball to point.
Ball 3. Shikha Pandey to Beth Mooney, slow full-length delivery at off stump. Mooney nudges the ball to mid-off and dashes for a quick single.
Ball 4. Shikha Pandey to Alyssa Healy, good length delivery at middle stump. Healy plays the ball with a dead straight bat.
Ball 5. Shikha Pandey to Alyssa Healy, slow back of the length delivery wide of off stump. Healy steps out and smashes the ball to long-off for one.
Ball 6. Shikha Pandey to Beth Mooney, slow back of the length delivery wide of off stump. Mooney walks out of the crease and creams the ball to deep cover for one.
IND vs AUS, Women's T20 World Cup semifinal: After 6 overs,Australia Women 43/0 ( Alyssa Healy (W) 23, Beth Mooney 19)
Deepti Sharma to bowl. Beth Mooney has the strike.
Ball 1. Deepti to Mooney, back of the length delivery wide of off stump. Mooney slashes the ball to deep cover for a single.
Ball 2. Deepti to Healy, an appeal for LBW! Slow full-length delivery at middle stump. Healy looks to sweep but fails to connect and the ball hits the pads. There is an appeal by the keeper and the bowler but the umpire gives that as not-out. Harmanpreet decides to go for the review. The review shows that there is a soft contact between the ball and the glove. So the original decision of not-out stays.
Ball 3. Deepti to Healy, fuller delivery wide of off stump. Healy makes room and drives the ball through covers for three runs.
Ball 4. Deepti to Mooney, slow good length delivery wide of off stump. Mooney pushes the ball straight.
Ball 5. Deepti to Mooney, SIX! Deepti bowls full-length delivery wide of off stump. Mooney comes down the track and hammers the ball over long-off for a maximum.
Ball 6. Deepti to Mooney, slow good length delivery wide of off stump. Mooney cuts the ball through backward point for two runs.
Teams:
India Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia, Sneh Rana, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur Singh
Australia Women (Playing XI): Alyssa Healy(w), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning(c), Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown