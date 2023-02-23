English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homesports NewsIND vs AUS, Women's T20 World Cup semifinal LIVE: Harmanpreet fit to play, Australia opt to bat first

IND vs AUS, Women's T20 World Cup semifinal LIVE: Harmanpreet fit to play, Australia opt to bat first

IND vs AUS, Women's T20 World Cup semifinal LIVE: Harmanpreet fit to play, Australia opt to bat first
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Profile image
By Prakhar Sachdeo   Feb 23, 2023 7:01 PM IST (Updated)
Summary

IND W vs AUS W Semi-Final LIVE: Catch the live score and updates from India vs Australia, ICC Women's T20 World Cup semifinal match being played at e: Newlands, Cape Town.

Live Updates

IND vs AUS, Women's T20 World Cup semifinal: After 8 overs,Australia Women 54/1 ( Meg Lanning 1, Beth Mooney 27)

Radha Yadav to bowl. Beth Mooney has the strike, 
 
Ball 1. Radha Yadav to Beth Mooney, FOUR! Slow short pitched delivery wide of off stump. Mooney powers the ball through the covers for a boundary. 
 
Ball 2. Radha Yadav to Beth Mooney, slow fuller delivery into the pads. Mooney comes down the track and chips the ball down to deep mid-wicket for a single. 
 
Ball 3. Radha Yadav to Alyssa Healy, WICKET! Slow fuller delivery wide of off stump. Healy steps out to slash the ball but fails to connect. Rich Ghosh collects the ball behind the stumps and removes the bails. 
 
 Healy st Richa Ghosh b Radha Yadav 25(26) [4s-3]
 
Meg Lanning, right handed bat, comes to the crease
 
 
Ball 4.  Radha Yadav to Meg Lanning, slow fuller delivery around off stump. Lanning pushes the ball to mid-off. 
 
Ball 5. Radha Yadav to Meg Lanning, slow fuller delivery around off stump. Lanning drives the ball to mid-off for a single. 
 
Ball 6. Radha Yadav to Beth Mooney, slow fuller delivery into the pads, Mooney clips the ball to short fine-leg for a single. 
Feb 23, 2023 7:06 PM

IND vs AUS, Women's T20 World Cup semifinal: After 7overs,Australia Women 47/0 ( Alyssa Healy (W) 35, Beth Mooney 21)

Shikha Pandey to bowl. Alyssa Healy has the strike. 

Ball 1. Shikha Pandey to  Alyssa Healy, slow good length delivery wide of off stump. Healy cuts the ball to backward point for a single. 

Ball 2.  Shikha Pandey to Beth Mooney, slow good length delivery wide of off stump. Mooney slaps the ball to point. 

Ball 3. Shikha Pandey to Beth Mooney, slow full-length delivery at off stump. Mooney nudges the ball to mid-off and dashes for a quick single. 

Ball 4. Shikha Pandey to  Alyssa Healy, good length delivery at middle stump. Healy plays the ball with a dead straight bat. 

Ball 5. Shikha Pandey to  Alyssa Healy, slow back of the length delivery wide of off stump. Healy steps out and smashes the ball to long-off for one. 

Ball 6. Shikha Pandey to Beth Mooney, slow back of the length delivery wide of off stump. Mooney walks out of the crease and creams the ball to deep cover for one. 

Feb 23, 2023 7:01 PM

IND vs AUS, Women's T20 World Cup semifinal: After 6 overs,Australia Women 43/0 ( Alyssa Healy (W) 23, Beth Mooney 19)

Deepti Sharma to bowl. Beth Mooney has the strike. 

Ball 1. Deepti to Mooney, back of the length delivery wide of off stump. Mooney slashes the ball to deep cover for a single. 

Ball 2.  Deepti to Healy, an appeal for LBW! Slow full-length delivery at middle stump. Healy looks to sweep but fails to connect and the ball hits the pads. There is an appeal by the keeper and the bowler but the umpire gives that as not-out. Harmanpreet decides to go for the review. The review shows that there is a soft contact between the ball and the glove. So the original decision of not-out stays. 

Ball 3. Deepti to Healy, fuller delivery wide of off stump. Healy makes room and drives the ball through covers for three runs. 

Ball 4. Deepti to Mooney, slow good length delivery wide of off stump. Mooney pushes the ball straight. 

Ball 5. Deepti to Mooney, SIX! Deepti bowls full-length delivery wide of off stump. Mooney comes down the track and hammers the ball over long-off for a maximum. 

Ball 6. Deepti to Mooney, slow good length delivery wide of off stump. Mooney cuts the ball through backward point for two runs. 

Feb 23, 2023 6:57 PM

IND vs AUS, Women's T20 World Cup semifinal: After 5 overs,Australia Women 31/0 ( Alyssa Healy (W) 20 , Beth Mooney 10)

Feb 23, 2023 6:51 PM

IND vs AUS LIVE: Australia's opening pair of Beth Mooney and Alyssa Healy have made a decent start as the two batters have scored 26 runs in the first 4 overs. 

Feb 23, 2023 6:49 PM

Teams:

 

India Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia, Sneh Rana, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur Singh

 

Australia Women (Playing XI): Alyssa Healy(w), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning(c), Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

Feb 23, 2023 6:44 PM

Toss: Australia have won the toss and opted to bat first. 

Feb 23, 2023 6:44 PM

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X