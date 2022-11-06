Homesports news

India vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score: IND win the toss, elect to bat

India vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score: IND win the toss, elect to bat

1 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

Summary

Follow the live score and updates from the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match between India and Zimbabwe being played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, November 6.

Live Updates

Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine(c), Regis Chakabva(w), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Tony Munyonga, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani

Two changes for Zimbabwe. Wellington Masakadza has replaced an injured Luke Jongwe. Tony Munyonga is in for Milton Shumba. 

India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

India have one change. Rishabh Pant is in for Dinesh Karthik. 

India have won the toss and opted to bat. 

Even Dinesh Karthik hasn't made much of an impact and fans are calling for Rishabh Pant's inclusion to the Playing XI. 

It remains to be seen if India make any changes to their Playing XI today. Ravichandran Ashwin has been quite expensive in the tournament so far and calls for inclusion of leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal have been doing the rounds. 

Zimbabwe, on the other hand, have won only one game in Super 12. That famous 1-run lat-ball victory over Pakistan! But that came more than a week ago. 

The only defeat India have tasted in this tournament came at the hands of South Africa, who are already knocked out! Other than that, India have been clinical in their campaign, with wins over Pakistan, Netherlands and Bangladesh. They would like to keep their winning momentum going with a victory over Zimbabwe today. 

And this game will provide an opportunity to India to play well and win their last league match to finish on top of Group 2. 

It has been a fantastic tournament so far, with so many upsets but the last game of Super 12 has become dead rubber, courtesy South Africa's loss today! 

With Netherlands knocking South Africa out of the tournament earlier in the day, India ar already into the semifinal of the T20 World Cup. 

Hello and welcome to match 42 of the T20 World Cup 2022 between India and Zimbabwe at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. 