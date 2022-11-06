India vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score: IND win the toss, elect to bat

Summary
Follow the live score and updates from the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match between India and Zimbabwe being played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, November 6.
The only defeat India have tasted in this tournament came at the hands of South Africa, who are already knocked out! Other than that, India have been clinical in their campaign, with wins over Pakistan, Netherlands and Bangladesh. They would like to keep their winning momentum going with a victory over Zimbabwe today.