India vs West Indies T20 series: BCCI to allow 20,000 spectators at Eden Gardens for 3rd game

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to allow 20,000 spectators, mostly ticket-holding members of Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), to watch the third and final T20I between India and West Indies at Eden Gardens on October 20. "As discussed with other office-bearers, as per your request, you can open up for the last T20 match against West Indies at Eden," BCCI president Sourav Ganguly wrote in an e-mail to CAB chief Avishek Dalmiya.

With this only complementary tickets will be issued by CAB to its members and affiliated units. "We are extremely thankful to BCCI for their kind consideration. This consent of would help CAB meet its obligations to Life Associate, Annual and honorary members for the February 20 match," Dalmiya said.

Ganguly had earlier said the BCCI won't allow spectators as they didn't want to pose any health risk to players. Dalmiya had then requested the Board to allow entry of fans. About 70 percent of spectators were allowed to attend the India-New Zealand T20I in November last year.

For the first two T20Is--today and on Friday--around 2,000 plus fans have been allowed in corporate boxes and the upper tier of Dr BC Roy Club House. The match passes for the first two games are exclusively for sponsors' representatives.

The preceding three-match ODI series in Ahmedabad was played in an open stadium. India's next series against Sri Lanka beginning, in Lucknow with the first T20I on February 24m will be held in an open stadium as of now.

But it remains to be seen if the Board allows spectators after it opens up the gates at Eden Gardens for the third T20I against the Windies.