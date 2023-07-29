homesports NewsIndia vs West Indies ODI Live Score: Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill get India off to a steady start

India vs West Indies ODI Live Score: Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill get India off to a steady start

By Tarkesh Jha  Jul 29, 2023 7:46:10 PM IST (Updated)

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Live Score Updates: The Rohit Sharma-led side secured a convincing victory in the opening game of the three-match contest at the same venue on Thursday. The Men in Blue bowled out the home side for 114 and got past the total in a tricky chase.

IND vs WI Live Score: India 85/0 after 16 overs

15.1: Shepherd to Kishan, pulled towards square leg for a couple, 2 

15.2: Shepherd to Kishan, guided down third man for a single, 1 

15.3: Shepherd to Gill, punched down point for a boundary, 4 

15.4: Shepherd to Gill, defended off the frontfoot, 0 

15.5: Shepherd to Gill, smashed straight to the bowler, 0 

15.6: Shepherd to Gill, played towards mid wicket for a dot, 0

Jul 29, 2023 8:09 PM

IND vs WI Live Score: India 78/0 after 15 overs

14.1: Motie to Kishan, guides it down fine leg for a couple, 2 

14.2: Motie to Kishan, fuller and fails to take a single, 0 

14.3: Motie to Kishan, played towards long on for a single, 1 

14.4: Motie to Gill, plays it towards long on for a single, 1 

14.5: Motie to Kishan, jumps down the track and fetches a maximum, 6 

14.6: Motie to Kishan, aerial shot but only a single this time, 1

Jul 29, 2023 8:05 PM

IND vs WI Live Score: India 67/0 after 14 overs

13.1: Shepherd to Kishan, play and a miss with some extra bounce, 0 

13.2: Shepherd to Kishan, fuller this time and the batsman shows a straight bat, 0 

13.3: Shepherd to Kishan, outside edge races down to third man for a single, 1 

13.4: Shepherd to Gill, defended off the frontfoot, 0 

13.5: Shepherd to Gill, cramps him for room, 0 

13.6: Shepherd to Gill, short hand jab over mid wicket for a boundary, 4 

Jul 29, 2023 8:02 PM

IND vs WI Live Score: 62/0 after 13 overs

12.1: Motie to Gill, the two batsmen decide against taking a single, 0 

12.2: Motie to Gill, defended off the backfoot, 0 

12.3: Motie to Gill, played down mid wicket for a single, 1 

12.4: Motie to Kishan, the spinner drops a caught & bowled opportunity, 0 

12.5: Motie to Kishan, played with the turn down mid on for a single, 1 

12.6: Motie to Gill, plays this one towards third man for a dot, 0 

Jul 29, 2023 7:57 PM

IND vs WI Live Score: India 60/0 after 12 overs

11.1: Joseph to Kishan, hesitance by the left-hander in this frontfoot drive, 0 

11.2: Joseph to Kishan, cut away firmly but fielded well at the boundary line by Kaecy Carty, 2

11.3: Joseph to Kishan, driven down the ground but good fielding by Jayden Seales here, 0 

11.4: Joseph to Kishan, cut over the fielder at deep third man for a boundary, 4 

11.5: Joseph to Kishan, punched towards off for a single, 1 

11.6: Joseph to Gill, short and wide 

11.6: Joseph to Gill, guided down to fine leg for a single, 1 

Jul 29, 2023 7:54 PM

IND vs WI Live Score: India 51/0 after 11 overs

10.1: Motie to Gill, keeps it down to a dot, 0 

10.2: Motie to Gill, a bit of spin here but the batsman steals a single, 1 

10.3: Motie to Kishan, guides it down mid on for a single, 1 

10.4: Motie to Gill, slow and low, 0 

10.5: Motie to Gill, tight line here and another dot, 0 

Jul 29, 2023 7:48 PM

IND vs WI Live Score: India 49/0 after 10 overs

9.1: Joseph to Gill, tight line here and keeps it down to a dot, 0 

9.1: Joseph to Gill, pitched way outside off and the batsman leaves it, 0 

9.2: Joseph to Gill, cuts it to point but only for a dot, 0 

9.3: Joseph to Gill, guided towards fine leg for a single, 1 

9.4: Joseph to Kishan, beats the fielder at point and steals a single, 1 

9.5: Joseph to Gill, steals a single off the leg side, 1 

9.6: Joseph to Kishan, unusual bounce at 140 kmph, 0 

Jul 29, 2023 7:45 PM

IND vs WI Live Score: India 45/0 after 9 overs

8.1: Mayers to Gill, guided to third point but only a dot, 0 

8.2: Mayers to Gill, jabbed towards square leg for a single, 1 

8.3: Mayers to Kishan, beats him as the ball stays low, 0 

8.4: Mayers to Kishan, punched towards off but a dot, 0 

8.5: Mayers to Kishan, defended off the frontfoot, 0 

8.6: Mayers to Kishan, similar pattern as the last delivery, 0 

Jul 29, 2023 7:40 PM

7.1: Joseph to Kishan, driven but stopped at short mid off, 0 

IND vs WI Live Score: India 44/0 after 8 overs

7.1: Joseph to Kishan, call for caught behind but umpire dismisses and gives a wide

7.2: Joseph to Kishan, defended well off the frontfoot, 0 

7.3: Joseph to Kishan, cut past backward point for a boundary, 4 

7.4: Joseph to Kishan, chipped over the inner cicle on the leg side for a boundary, 4 

7.5: Joseph to Kishan, defended off the backfoot, 0 

7.6: Joseph to Kishan, sheer bounce on display, 0 

Jul 29, 2023 7:36 PM

IND vs WI Live Score: India 35/0 after 7 overs

6.1: Mayers to Gill, dot to start off the over, 0 

6.2: Mayers to Gill, can't get off the strike here, Gill..0 

6.2: Mayers to Gill, down the leg side & a wide

6.3: Mayers to Gill, guided towards the square leg for a single, 1 

6.4: Mayers to Kishan, fetches a quick couple here, 2 

6.5: Mayers to Kishan, driven firmly down the ground for a boundary, 4 

6.6: Mayers to Kishan, chips this one towards the leg side for three runs, 3

Jul 29, 2023 7:30 PM

IND vs WI Live Score: West Indies 24/0 after 6 overs

5.1: Seales to Kishan, short and pulled towards square leg for a boundary, 4 

5.2: Seales to Kishan, rushed by pace here, 0 

5.3: Seales to Kishan, played towards off but still a dot, 0 

5.4: Seales to Kishan, better length here by the pacer and the southpaw can't get the bat to the ball, 0 

5.5: Seales to Kishan, the batsman unsure of the length again and is rushed back courtesy of a throw back by the bowler, 0 

5.6: Seales to Kishan, just short off the fielder at mid off, 0 

Jul 29, 2023 7:25 PM

IND vs WI Live Score: 20/0 after 5 overs

4.1: Mayers to Kishan, pitched outside off and a wide here 

4.1: Mayers to Kishan, steals a quick single, 1 

4.2: Mayers to Gill, soft hands and defended well, 0 

4.3: Mayers to Gill, angling in and can't clear the fielder at short mid wicket, 0 

4.4: Mayers to Gill, played straight to the fielder inside the circle on off, 0 

4.5: Mayers to Gill, defends towards cover point, 0 

4.6: Mayers to Gill, another dot to round off the over, 0

Jul 29, 2023 7:21 PM

IND vs WI Live Score: India 18/0 after 4 overs

3.1: Seales to Kishan, soft hands and gets off the strike, 1 

3.2: Seales to Gill, pitched outside off and shaping away, 0 

3.3: Seales to Gill, straight bat and defended back to the bowler, 0 

3.4: Seales to Gill, drived extremely well towards mid wicket for a boundary, 4 

3.5: Seales to Gill, defended off the backfoot, 0 

3.6: Seales to Gill, cut towards point and gets the boundary, 4  

Jul 29, 2023 7:17 PM

IND vs WI Live Score: India 9/0 after 3 overs

2.1: Mayers to Gill, fails to find the gap on the off side, 0 

2.2: Mayers to Gill, another dot here, 0 

2.3: Mayers to Gill, comes down the track and Mayers drops a caught & bowled opportunity, 0 

2.4: Mayers to Gill, Hope standing up to the stumps now and the bowler gets a dot, 0 

2.5: Mayers to Gill, nudged towards fine leg for a single, 1 

2.6: Mayers to Kishan, guided towards the square leg for a single, 1 

Jul 29, 2023 7:13 PM

IND vs WI Live Score: India 7/0 after 2 overs

1.1: Seales to Gill, gets on top of the bounce and creams it towards point for a boundary, 4 

1.2: Seales to Gill, leaves this one shaping away from him, 0 

1.3: Seales to Gill, full toss drilled towards mid on for a couple, 2 

1.4: Seales to Kishan, pace and bounce on display here, 0 

1.5: Seales to Kishan, beats the batsman with pace, 0 

1.6: Seales to Kishan, better line and Kishan can't get bat to ball again, 0

Jul 29, 2023 7:08 PM