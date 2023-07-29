India vs West Indies ODI Live Score: Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill get India off to a steady start

IND vs WI Live Score: India 85/0 after 16 overs
15.1: Shepherd to Kishan, pulled towards square leg for a couple, 2
15.2: Shepherd to Kishan, guided down third man for a single, 1
15.3: Shepherd to Gill, punched down point for a boundary, 4
15.4: Shepherd to Gill, defended off the frontfoot, 0
15.5: Shepherd to Gill, smashed straight to the bowler, 0
15.6: Shepherd to Gill, played towards mid wicket for a dot, 0
IND vs WI Live Score: India 78/0 after 15 overs
14.1: Motie to Kishan, guides it down fine leg for a couple, 2
14.2: Motie to Kishan, fuller and fails to take a single, 0
14.3: Motie to Kishan, played towards long on for a single, 1
14.4: Motie to Gill, plays it towards long on for a single, 1
14.5: Motie to Kishan, jumps down the track and fetches a maximum, 6
14.6: Motie to Kishan, aerial shot but only a single this time, 1
IND vs WI Live Score: India 67/0 after 14 overs
13.1: Shepherd to Kishan, play and a miss with some extra bounce, 0
13.2: Shepherd to Kishan, fuller this time and the batsman shows a straight bat, 0
13.3: Shepherd to Kishan, outside edge races down to third man for a single, 1
13.4: Shepherd to Gill, defended off the frontfoot, 0
13.5: Shepherd to Gill, cramps him for room, 0
13.6: Shepherd to Gill, short hand jab over mid wicket for a boundary, 4
IND vs WI Live Score: 62/0 after 13 overs
12.1: Motie to Gill, the two batsmen decide against taking a single, 0
12.2: Motie to Gill, defended off the backfoot, 0
12.3: Motie to Gill, played down mid wicket for a single, 1
12.4: Motie to Kishan, the spinner drops a caught & bowled opportunity, 0
12.5: Motie to Kishan, played with the turn down mid on for a single, 1
12.6: Motie to Gill, plays this one towards third man for a dot, 0
IND vs WI Live Score: India 60/0 after 12 overs
11.1: Joseph to Kishan, hesitance by the left-hander in this frontfoot drive, 0
11.2: Joseph to Kishan, cut away firmly but fielded well at the boundary line by Kaecy Carty, 2
11.3: Joseph to Kishan, driven down the ground but good fielding by Jayden Seales here, 0
11.4: Joseph to Kishan, cut over the fielder at deep third man for a boundary, 4
11.5: Joseph to Kishan, punched towards off for a single, 1
11.6: Joseph to Gill, short and wide
11.6: Joseph to Gill, guided down to fine leg for a single, 1
IND vs WI Live Score: India 51/0 after 11 overs
10.1: Motie to Gill, keeps it down to a dot, 0
10.2: Motie to Gill, a bit of spin here but the batsman steals a single, 1
10.3: Motie to Kishan, guides it down mid on for a single, 1
10.4: Motie to Gill, slow and low, 0
10.5: Motie to Gill, tight line here and another dot, 0
IND vs WI Live Score: India 49/0 after 10 overs
9.1: Joseph to Gill, tight line here and keeps it down to a dot, 0
9.1: Joseph to Gill, pitched way outside off and the batsman leaves it, 0
9.2: Joseph to Gill, cuts it to point but only for a dot, 0
9.3: Joseph to Gill, guided towards fine leg for a single, 1
9.4: Joseph to Kishan, beats the fielder at point and steals a single, 1
9.5: Joseph to Gill, steals a single off the leg side, 1
9.6: Joseph to Kishan, unusual bounce at 140 kmph, 0
IND vs WI Live Score: India 45/0 after 9 overs
8.1: Mayers to Gill, guided to third point but only a dot, 0
8.2: Mayers to Gill, jabbed towards square leg for a single, 1
8.3: Mayers to Kishan, beats him as the ball stays low, 0
8.4: Mayers to Kishan, punched towards off but a dot, 0
8.5: Mayers to Kishan, defended off the frontfoot, 0
8.6: Mayers to Kishan, similar pattern as the last delivery, 0
7.1: Joseph to Kishan, driven but stopped at short mid off, 0
IND vs WI Live Score: India 44/0 after 8 overs
7.1: Joseph to Kishan, call for caught behind but umpire dismisses and gives a wide
7.2: Joseph to Kishan, defended well off the frontfoot, 0
7.3: Joseph to Kishan, cut past backward point for a boundary, 4
7.4: Joseph to Kishan, chipped over the inner cicle on the leg side for a boundary, 4
7.5: Joseph to Kishan, defended off the backfoot, 0
7.6: Joseph to Kishan, sheer bounce on display, 0
IND vs WI Live Score: India 35/0 after 7 overs
6.1: Mayers to Gill, dot to start off the over, 0
6.2: Mayers to Gill, can't get off the strike here, Gill..0
6.2: Mayers to Gill, down the leg side & a wide
6.3: Mayers to Gill, guided towards the square leg for a single, 1
6.4: Mayers to Kishan, fetches a quick couple here, 2
6.5: Mayers to Kishan, driven firmly down the ground for a boundary, 4
6.6: Mayers to Kishan, chips this one towards the leg side for three runs, 3
IND vs WI Live Score: West Indies 24/0 after 6 overs
5.1: Seales to Kishan, short and pulled towards square leg for a boundary, 4
5.2: Seales to Kishan, rushed by pace here, 0
5.3: Seales to Kishan, played towards off but still a dot, 0
5.4: Seales to Kishan, better length here by the pacer and the southpaw can't get the bat to the ball, 0
5.5: Seales to Kishan, the batsman unsure of the length again and is rushed back courtesy of a throw back by the bowler, 0
5.6: Seales to Kishan, just short off the fielder at mid off, 0
IND vs WI Live Score: 20/0 after 5 overs
4.1: Mayers to Kishan, pitched outside off and a wide here
4.1: Mayers to Kishan, steals a quick single, 1
4.2: Mayers to Gill, soft hands and defended well, 0
4.3: Mayers to Gill, angling in and can't clear the fielder at short mid wicket, 0
4.4: Mayers to Gill, played straight to the fielder inside the circle on off, 0
4.5: Mayers to Gill, defends towards cover point, 0
4.6: Mayers to Gill, another dot to round off the over, 0
IND vs WI Live Score: India 18/0 after 4 overs
3.1: Seales to Kishan, soft hands and gets off the strike, 1
3.2: Seales to Gill, pitched outside off and shaping away, 0
3.3: Seales to Gill, straight bat and defended back to the bowler, 0
3.4: Seales to Gill, drived extremely well towards mid wicket for a boundary, 4
3.5: Seales to Gill, defended off the backfoot, 0
3.6: Seales to Gill, cut towards point and gets the boundary, 4
IND vs WI Live Score: India 9/0 after 3 overs
2.1: Mayers to Gill, fails to find the gap on the off side, 0
2.2: Mayers to Gill, another dot here, 0
2.3: Mayers to Gill, comes down the track and Mayers drops a caught & bowled opportunity, 0
2.4: Mayers to Gill, Hope standing up to the stumps now and the bowler gets a dot, 0
2.5: Mayers to Gill, nudged towards fine leg for a single, 1
2.6: Mayers to Kishan, guided towards the square leg for a single, 1
IND vs WI Live Score: India 7/0 after 2 overs
1.1: Seales to Gill, gets on top of the bounce and creams it towards point for a boundary, 4
1.2: Seales to Gill, leaves this one shaping away from him, 0
1.3: Seales to Gill, full toss drilled towards mid on for a couple, 2
1.4: Seales to Kishan, pace and bounce on display here, 0
1.5: Seales to Kishan, beats the batsman with pace, 0
1.6: Seales to Kishan, better line and Kishan can't get bat to ball again, 0