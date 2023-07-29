India vs West Indies ODI Live Score: Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill get India off to a steady start

IND vs WI Live Score: West Indies 24/0 after 6 overs
5.1: Seales to Kishan, short and pulled towards square leg for a boundary, 4
5.2: Seales to Kishan, rushed by pace here, 0
5.3: Seales to Kishan, played towards off but still a dot, 0
5.4: Seales to Kishan, better length here by the pacer and the southpaw can't get the bat to the ball, 0
5.5: Seales to Kishan, the batsman unsure of the length again and is rushed back courtesy of a throw back by the bowler, 0
5.6: Seales to Kishan, just short off the fielder at mid off, 0
IND vs WI Live Score: 20/0 after 5 overs
4.1: Mayers to Kishan, pitched outside off and a wide here
4.1: Mayers to Kishan, steals a quick single, 1
4.2: Mayers to Gill, soft hands and defended well, 0
4.3: Mayers to Gill, angling in and can't clear the fielder at short mid wicket, 0
4.4: Mayers to Gill, played straight to the fielder inside the circle on off, 0
4.5: Mayers to Gill, defends towards cover point, 0
4.6: Mayers to Gill, another dot to round off the over, 0
IND vs WI Live Score: India 18/0 after 4 overs
3.1: Seales to Kishan, soft hands and gets off the strike, 1
3.2: Seales to Gill, pitched outside off and shaping away, 0
3.3: Seales to Gill, straight bat and defended back to the bowler, 0
3.4: Seales to Gill, drived extremely well towards mid wicket for a boundary, 4
3.5: Seales to Gill, defended off the backfoot, 0
3.6: Seales to Gill, cut towards point and gets the boundary, 4
IND vs WI Live Score: India 9/0 after 3 overs
2.1: Mayers to Gill, fails to find the gap on the off side, 0
2.2: Mayers to Gill, another dot here, 0
2.3: Mayers to Gill, comes down the track and Mayers drops a caught & bowled opportunity, 0
2.4: Mayers to Gill, Hope standing up to the stumps now and the bowler gets a dot, 0
2.5: Mayers to Gill, nudged towards fine leg for a single, 1
2.6: Mayers to Kishan, guided towards the square leg for a single, 1
IND vs WI Live Score: India 7/0 after 2 overs
1.1: Seales to Gill, gets on top of the bounce and creams it towards point for a boundary, 4
1.2: Seales to Gill, leaves this one shaping away from him, 0
1.3: Seales to Gill, full toss drilled towards mid on for a couple, 2
1.4: Seales to Kishan, pace and bounce on display here, 0
1.5: Seales to Kishan, beats the batsman with pace, 0
1.6: Seales to Kishan, better line and Kishan can't get bat to ball again, 0
IND vs WI Live Score: India 2/0 after 1 over
0.1: Mayers to Kishan, defended off the frontfoot, 0
0.2: Mayers to Kishan, drives it well to mid-on, 0
0.3: Mayers to Kishan, around the wicket and a bit of an away swing, 0
0.4: Mayers to Kishan, punched to extra covers for a single, 1
0.5: Mayers to Gill, nipped back in but steals a single, 1
0.6: Mayers to Kishan, outswing and left by the batsman, 0
Kyle Mayers to open the bowling for the West Indies.
The players are set to walk out with the play to commence within a few minutes. Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan to open the batting for India.
Hardik Pandya on what India could have done better in the last game
Hardik Pandya: "I think when you get someone out for 115, it's a good effort from the bowlers. Our catching was impressive, but we can improve in certain areas. Sanju and Axar come in for Rohit and Virat."
Alzarri Joseph back in the West Indian XI
West Indies have strengthened their pace attack bringing Alzarri Joseph back in the playing XI. The team from the Caribbean has been unable to scalp many wickets in the middle-overs and Joseph's ability to hit the deck hard could come in handy then.
Multiple changes in the Indian playing XI
West Indies have won the toss and chosen to bowl first. No Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the playing XI for India. Sanju Samson and Axar Patel get a place in the team. Hardik says that a few questions need to be answered and that Rohit and Kohli will be back in the team for the third ODI.
Hardik Pandya walks out for the toss in place of Rohit Sharma for this game.