India vs West Indies 2nd T20I Match Preview: Men in Blue look to extend winning streak with early series win on the cards

Despite a dominant 6-wicket win over West Indies in the first of three T20I matches at Eden Gardens, Team India skipper Rohit Sharma said he “wanted to be clinical” and would have liked to finish the match off a little early. That’s exactly what the Indian juggernaut will target in the second T20I, where they can wrap up an early series win to take away all pressure from the third and final match in the series.

Ravi Bishnoi marked his Team India debut with a Player of the Match performance, picking up 2/17 from 4 overs to help restrict the Windies to just 157/7 after Rohit won the toss and chose to bowl. Bishnoi’s performance clearly impressed his skipper, with Rohit saying “he's got a bright future and it's just about us now on how we use him”.

Rohit (40 off 19 balls) and Ishan Kishan (35 off 42 balls) opened the run chase with a 64-run stand before Suryakumar Yadav (34* off 18 balls) and Venkatesh Iyer (24* off 13 balls) finished off the game with 7 balls to spare.

Now the Men in Blue will look to extend their dominant form over the West Indies and follow up their ODI series whitewash in Ahmedabad with an early T20I series victory in Kolkata.

Team News

We don’t expect any changes for India, as the Team Management will be reluctant to tamper with a winning combination. However, Virat Kohli’s recent form has continued to raise eyebrows and the former captain will want to quickly put the issue to bed, especially with the young and hungry Shreyas Iyer waiting in the wings.

The West Indies will look to incorporate Jason Holder back into the playing XI after the all-rounder missed the 1st T20I due to an injury picked up in training. It will be interesting to see who they decide to bench to make way for Holder--it may just be the big-hitting Odean Smith, who managed just 4 runs with the bat and gave away 31 from 2 overs to cap off a disappointing performance.

Players to watch out for

Venkatesh Iyer: While Ravi Bishnoi was quick to make an early impression in the squad, the player who silently went about delivering another solid performance was Venkatesh Iyer. With Hardik Pandya’s ongoing fitness concerns, the all-rounder’s spot is up for grabs and Iyer is playing like a man on a mission to make that his own. Although bowling just one over, he gave away only four runs and then finished the game off with an unbeaten 24 at a strike-rate of 184.61. Iyer will be keen to continue to tap into this rich vein of form with the T20I World Cup approaching later this year.

Nicholas Pooran: Sunrisers Hyderabad's recent Rs. 10.75 crore acquisition was impressive for the West Indies in the opening T20I. Pooran showed good temperament after walking out to bat at No. 3 in the very first over and anchored the innings right up to the 18th over when he departed having made 61 runs at a strike-rate of 141.86. That the next highest scorer for the Windies was Kyle Mayers with only 31 runs puts into perspective the impressive nature of Pooran’s knock.

India vs West Indies T20I Series: Full Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Hooda.

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (C), Nicholas Pooran (WK), Fabien Allen, Darren Bravo, Roseton Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Romario Shephard, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh Jr.

India vs West Indies: Possible Playing XIs for 2nd T20I:

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi and Yuzvendra Chahal

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (C), Rovman Powell, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Fabian Allen, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein and Sheldon Cottrell