India vs West Indies 2nd T20I: Kohli, Pant half-centuries fire India to an early series victory in final-over thriller

India and the West Indies went toe-to-toe in the second T20I at the Eden Gardens, but in the end it was the Men in Blue who emerged with an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series. The win secures back-to-back series victories for India after their 3-0 whitewash in the ODI-leg against Windies.

Half-centuries from Virat Kohli and Player-of-the-Match Rishabh Pant helped India post a dominant total of 186/5, but a 100-run stand between Rovman Powell and Nicholas Pooran put Windies within touching distance of that total; the visitors ultimately fell short by just 8 runs.

With 29 needed from the final 12 balls, Bhuvneshwar Kumar served up a death-bowling masterpiece, giving away just 4 runs and getting rid of the dangerous Pooran (62 off 41 balls) in the penultimate over.

Powell (68 not out off 36 balls) then gave Harshal Patel a scare, smacking back-to-back sixes in the final over to reduce the deficit to just 10 runs needed from the final two balls. But Patel kept his cool and served up a dipping slower yorker to put the result beyond doubt, restricting the Windies to 178/3.

The visitors this time put on a much-better show, with openers Kyle Mayers and Brandon King providing a solid start. The partnership was finally broken by Yuzvendra Chahal who took a good catch off his own bowling to get rid of Mayers and Ravi Bishnoi then sent back his opening-partner King.

Bishnoi put down an opportunity to get rid of Pooran, when the left-hander was just on 21 in the 10th over. It wasn’t the only dropped catch of the innings, with Bhuvi dropping Powell off his own bowling in the 16th over but India managed to keep their cool in the deathovers to wrap up an impressive victory.

Earlier in the evening, Kieron Pollard won the toss and decided to field. The Windies skipper, playing his 100th T20I match -- the first player to reach the landmark for Men in Maroon -- made one change with Jason Holder replacing Fabian Allen. India, as expected, chose not to tamper with their winning combination.

Ishan Kishan struggled to get going once again and this time, departed for just 2 runs after getting a thick leading edge against Sheldon Cottrel in the 2nd over. The early wicket saw Virat Kohli charge out to bat -- the former skipper was already taking guard before Kishan could cross the boundary ropes. Kohli seemed eager to get going and duly got off the mark with an intricate flick before following it up with a more unorthodox paddle-scoop for back-to-back boundaries.

Virat Kohli roared back into form with a half-century, scoring 52 runs off 41 balls with 7 fours and 1 six at the Eden Gardens. (Image: AP)

Windies though could have had both openers back in the hut in the fourth over but Brandon King put down an easy catch at point, with Rohit only batting on 2 runs. King made amends for his error in the 8th over, this time taking a safe catch at extra cover after Rohit (19 off 18 balls) miscued a slog off Roston Chase.

Chase doubled his tally in his next over, taking a smart return catch to get rid of Suryakumar Yadav (8 off 6 balls). Kohli, meanwhile, was finding the gaps beautifully and brought up his half-century off just 39 balls, albeit with a little slice of luck as Holder’s fingertips couldn’t stop the ball escaping over the ropes for six.

However, it was Chase who had the final say as he put the brakes on an impressive innings from Kohli, flattening the middle-pole just two balls later. The off-spinner following up his impressive performance in the last match, with even better figures of 3/25 this time out.

Rishabh Pant and Venkatesh Iyer added 76 off just 35 balls for the fifth wicket to help India post a dominant total. (Image: AP)

But this time the wicket only accelerated India’s momentum with Venkatesh Iyer walking out to smash 33 off 18 balls, adding 76 off just 35 balls alongside Rishabh Pant for the fifth wicket. Pant, meanwhile, was at his aggressive best and showed good decision-making at the crease, hitting 7 fours and 1 six en-route to his half-century and finishing unbeaten on 52 off just 28 balls.