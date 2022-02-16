India vs West Indies 1st T20I preview: Momentum is with India, but visitors can spring a surprise

After the razzmatazz of the IPL 2022 Mega Auction, the focus shifts back to the cricket field.

Following a one-sided three-match ODI series, India and West Indies are gearing up for a three-game T20I series. The teams have traveled from Ahemdabad to Kolkata and will be playing all three matches at the Eden Garden Stadium.

So what to expect from the upcoming series?

To start with, both teams are looking to build a squad for this year's T20 World Cup in Australia. Both India and West Indies had a forgettable T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE and are looking to iron out the flaws before the big tournament comes around. Sure, there will be enough T20 league cricket that will be played before the World Cup for the players to polish their skills, but that winning feeling with your team is unmatched. It will also help the coaches and the skippers to figure out the best possible players leading into the tournament.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma would be irked as his team has been struck with a mini fitness crisis. All-rounder Washington Sundar became the third player, after KL Rahul and Axar Patel, from the original squad to be ruled out owing to fitness concerns.

According to the official statement from the BCCI Sundar suffered a left hamstring muscle strain during the third ODI. Kuldeep Yadav, who was part of the ODI squad but did not play any of the three games, has been named as his replacement.

Earlier Rahul was ruled out of the T20I series after he picked up an injury in the second ODI against West Indies. Axar is recovering from COVID-19 and won't be available for selection for the series. Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad and allrounder Deepak Hooda were announced as replacements in the squad.

With Rahul not there, it could either be Kishan or Gaikwad opening the batting along with Sharma. In all likelihood, it would be Kishan at least for the first T20I.

Kuldeep featured only in the last ODI and picked two wickets. India would hope that the Kuldeep-Yuzvendra Chahal pair could reproduce their magic from the past. There is also buzz around Ravi Bishnoi. The young legspinner has been a consistent performer in the IPL. It is only a matter of time before he makes his debut in the senior team.

Experienced pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami have been rested for the series. In their absence, Mohammed Siraj should be India's first-choice pacer. Shardul Thakur should make his case strong as he can also deliver with the bat. There will be a toss-up between Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, and Harshal Patel for the third pacer.

Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, and Rishabh Pant are sure shot starters.

There is a lot of curiosity around how the team utilizes Venkatesh Iyer. The allrounder had a breakthrough season in the IPL for Kolkata Knight Riders last year. But he is best utilized as an opener who can bowl. But with a surplus supply of openers, Iyer would find it tough to find a spot in the playing XI.

West Indies struggled in the ODIs, but T20 cricket is where they do their best these days. In their last T20I series, they defeated England, the number one ranked T20 side in the world.

West Indies squad is brimming with all-rounders. Captain Kieron Pollard and Jason Holder are two regular all-rounders for the team. Then depending on the conditions, the team could pick either Fabian Allen, Roston Chase Kyle Mayers as the third all-rounder in the team. Mayers is a utility player as he can open the innings too.

Romario Shepherd and Rovman Powell had good series against England. They should get their chance in this series.

Akeal Hosein is now a regular for West Indies in white-ball cricket. His left-arm spin and ability to bat lower down the order make him a must-have.

Odean Smith with his right-arm fast should prove to be a good pairing with Sheldon Cottrell's left-arm pace. Watch out for some lusty blows from the bat of Smith if need be!

Nicholas Pooran should be picked over Shai Hope as the team's wicketkeeper although Pooran's form in the ODIs could be a cause of concern.

India can in no way take West Indies lightly in this format and the series could have far more competitive edge to it compared to the ODIs.