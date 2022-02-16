India vs West Indies 1st T20: Debutant Bishnoi and Suryakumar shine as hosts beat Windies by six wickets

India chased down to 157 to record the highest successful chase in a T20I game at Eden Gardens in Kolkata and beat West Indies by six wickets to go 1-0 up in the three-match T20I series. The record for the previous best chase was held by West Indies, when they beat England in the final of the 2016 T20 World Cup here.

Chasing 158, India skipper Rohit and Ishan Kishan--who is currently on a euphoric high, having been purchased for a cool Rs 15.25 crore by Mumbai Indians--started India's response in a blazing fashion. Rohit especially looked in an unforgiving mood and went after Odean Smith, smashing two fours and two sixes in the fourth over. This allowed Kishan's chance to free up his arms and the youngster hit Hoesin for two consecutive fours. The second boundary took the opening pair to a fifty-run partnership off a mere 4.3 overs.

Pollard, in a bid to slow the hosts down, introduced off-spinner Roston Chase into the attack. The spinner was immediately effective as he conceded just one run in his first over. Another quiet over followed as Hosein gave away just five in the next over. The pressure of dot balls showed as Chase forced Rohit to go big on the third ball of the eighth over. But the India captain miscued his shot and was caught at deep mid-wicket by Smith; Rohit departed after a quickfire 40 off 19, including four fours and three sixes.

The dismissal slowed India down as Kishan and Virat Kohli then stitched a 29-run partnership off 27 deliveries. With the required run rate creeping up, Kishan took a chance against Chase but was caught at deep mid-wicket and walked back after making a patient 35 from 42 deliveries.

West Indies made further inroads as Allen got the big wicket of Kohli as the former Indian skipper gave an easy catch to Pollard at long-off. Suryakumar Yadav walked to the crease at the fall of Kohli's wicket and smashed two fours to calm Indian nerves. West Indies dented India's chase further as Sheldon Cottrell got Rishabh Pant caught by Smith at short fine-leg. With Pant gone, India's score read 114/4, with the team needing another 44 runs off 33 balls. Suryakumar and Iyer put a 48 run stand in just 26 balls to guide India home.

Earlier in the day, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma had won the toss and opted to bowl first. At the toss, Rohit said leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi--who would go on to be named Player of the Match--would be making his debut. Bishnoi was handed his India cap by fellow leggie Yuzvendra Chahal.

For West Indies, regular captain Kieron Pollard was back at the helm of affairs after missing two one-day internationals (ODIs) in Ahmedabad due to a niggle.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, bowling the first over of the West Indies innings, struck on the fourth ball as he got opener Brandon King caught at backward point by Suryakumar Yadav. The early wicket did not dent the West Indians' confidence as Nicholas Pooran--replacing King in the middle--and Kyle Mayers launched a counterattack to take their side to 44/1 at the end of the Powerplay overs.

To slow things down, Rohit introduced Chahal into the attack in the seventh over. The leggie almost got a wicket off his first delivery as Pooran hit the ball to long-off--sweeper Bishnoi took the catch, but his feet brushed the boundary rope; it was instead a six. Chahal, undaunted, struck back four balls later as he trapped Mayers in front. Mayers opted for a review, but the field umpire's call was upheld.

Next over, Rohit threw the ball to Bishnoi, who, feeling the pressure, bowled three wides. But the 21-year-old more than made up for this jittery start by picking up two wickets in his next over, to reduce West Indies to 74/4. First, Bishnoi dismissed a struggling Roston Chase leg-before for his first T20 international wicket. Three balls later, Rovman Powell, hoping to up the ante, was caught at long-on by Venkatesh Iyer.

The West Indies' struggles against the spin surfaced again as, three overs later, Akeal Hosein played a ball from Chahal straight back to the bowler. The attrition at the other end did not affect Pooran, who by this point had continued to keep scorecard ticking over. With Pollard now at the other end, Pooran opened up his shoulders--the West Indian hit a six and a four off Chahal and reached his sixth T20I half-century. Pollard too hit a couple of booming shots, raising hopes in the visitors' camp of a score beyond 170. But those hopes were soon dashed as pacer Harshal Patel got Pooran caught at long-off by Virat Kohli on the last ball of the 18th over. The left-hand batter walked back after making a handsome 61 from 43 balls, comprising four fours and five sixes.

Pollard and Odean Smith added 22 runs off the last two overs to take them to 157/6. Smith, in an attempt to go big off the last ball of the innings, skied the ball, which was brilliantly caught by Rohit running backwards from extra-cover. Pollard remained unbeaten on 24 from 19 balls as West Indies finished on 157/7.