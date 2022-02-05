India vs West Indies 1st ODI preview: Form on Windies' side, but hosts enjoy home advantage

The Indian national cricket team is set to become the first to play 1,000 one-day-internationals. But COVID-19 has spoiled the mood in the Indian camp on eve of the historic occasion and forced a reshuffle. Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad and backup pacer Navdeep Saini, all of whom were announced as part of India's ODI squad, tested positive for COVID-19. Mayank Agarwal has been drafted into the squad as an opener, but he will be unavailable for the opening match as he would be serving his mandatory quarantine period. Earlier today, Indian captain Rohit Sharma said wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan will be opening the batting alongside him.

There is a lot of interest around the Indian camp with leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi getting a call-up to the senior side and the return of left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

Bishnoi impressed in the 2020 Under-19 World Cup and has enjoyed good wicket-taking form in the two IPL seasons he has featured in. Kuldeep last played an ODI for India against Sri Lanka in July 2021.

The West Indies batters looked frail against England spinners in the T20I series. The Indian think-tank would have made a note of this and could pair either Bishnoi or Kuldeep with Yuzvendra Chahal.

The pace department will have a fresh feel as Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan and Prasidh Krishna will be leading the charge alongside Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur.

Under Rohit's captaincy, India would be looking to put behind them a forgetful ODI series in South Africa. India lost the series 1-2 as the bowling unit failed to pick up wickets which allowed South Africa to run away or chase down big totals. The batsmen were in some semblance of form in South Africa--Dhawan and Virat Kohli hit two fifties, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant hit fifties in the second ODI, and Chahar's fighting half-century lower down the order almost took India home in the third ODI.

Rohit would hope that a new look batting attack could do the trick for the team.

The three ODIs could see players pushing hard as the matches could prove to be the final audition ahead of the 2022 IPL Mega Auction which is scheduled for February 12 and February 13.

Meanwhile, fresh after toppling England, the No. 1 T20I team in the world, at home, the Kieron Pollard-led West Indies have arrived in India for a three-match ODI series followed by a three-match T20I series.

Pollard and West Indies coach Phil Simmons was in the line of fire after the team's poor show in last year's T20 World Cup and a 1-2 ODI series loss to lowly ranked Ireland.

But both Pollard and Simmons seemed to have answered their critics and bought for themselves some breathing space after defeating England.

The series win over England came on the back of brilliant individual performances.

Jason Holder picked up 15 wickets across five games, including a double hat-trick in the final T20I. Akeal Hosein with his slow left-arm spin picked up eight wickets. Brandon King and Nicholas Pooran hit fifties to fashion wins in the first and the third T20Is. Hosein and Romario Shepherd came up with fighting forties in the second T20I as West Indies went down by just one run. All these in-form players are part of the West Indies ODI squad.

The West Indies squad will further be strengthened by the return of experienced pacer Kemar Roach. The fast bowler last played an ODI for the West Indies against India in Port of Spain in 2019. Top-order batter Nkrumah Bonner, who has been a mainstay for the West Indies' Test side, has also been called back.

Pollard will look to come good with both bat and ball whenever required and also bank on the form of these individuals as West Indies look for a winning start in the ODI series.

The form of the players and a good mix of experience and youth does seem to suggest that West Indies could win their first ODI series in India in nearly two decades.

West Indies have form by their side. But India enjoy the home advantage.

Over to Ahmedabad!

THE SQUADS

India: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (C), Fabian Allen, Nkrumah Bonner, Darren, Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Kemar Roach, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh Jr.