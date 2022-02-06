India vs West Indies 1st ODI Match Report: Rohit, Chahal guide India to a 6-wicket win

It was a one-way street at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium as India defeated West Indies by six wickets to go 1-0 up in the three-match ODI series. Chasing a modest target of 177, India reached home on the last delivery of the 28th over to wrap up the win.

India's opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan blunted the West Indies bowling attack early as they notched a quickfire fifty-run stand in just the ninth over. Rohit looked in good form and his good form showed when he punished fast bowler Kemar Roach for two fours and a six in the next over. With Kishan building a steady inning from the other end, Rohit soon completed his 44th ODI fifty. The two batters gave the impression that India could fashion a 10-wicket win. But Alzarri Joseph had other ideas. The fast bowler pinned Rohit in front of the wickets on the first ball of the 14th over. Rohit opted to take the review but the review could not save Rohit. The opener had to leave after making 60 from 51 balls hitting 10 fours and a six. India's former captain Virat Kohli strode to the middle as if he had a point to prove. Kohli hit back-to-back boundaries to get his innings underway and looked hungry for a few more boundaries. But Joseph banged a ball short as Kohli pulled but was caught by Kemar Roach at fine-leg. The West Indies pacer removed India's two most senior batters in the space of six balls as India's score read 93/2 at the end of the 14th over. With Kohli gone, Kishan looked to accelerate as he swept a ball from Akeal Hosein but was caught at deep backward square-leg by Fabian Allen. Joseph then got involved in the dismissal of another Indian batter. Joseph bowling the 18th over was driven straight by Suryakumar Yadav on the third ball. Joseph poked his leg out and the ball ricocheted off his foot to hit the stumps at the non-striker's end. Rishabh Pant was backing too far and unfortunately had his innings cut short. With India's score reading 116/4 and the target still 61 runs far, India felt a bit jittery. But Deepak Hooda, on his ODI debut, put together a vital 62-run stand with Suryakumar and the partnership guided India home. Hooda remained not out on 26 and Suryakumar was unconquered 34 when the winning runs were hit.

Earlier in the day, Rohit taking charge as India's new full-time ODI captain won the toss and opted to bowl first.

India became the first international side to play 1,000 ODIs. But the sense of history and occasion was lost as the news of the demise of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar broke a few hours before the start of the match. The Indian team paid its tribute to the great singer as the players could be spotted wearing a black armband. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also set aside celebrations that were planned to celebrate team India's landmark achievement.

On the field the decision to bowl first proved right as pacer Mohammad Siraj struck in just the third over of the West Indies innings as he clean-bowled Shai Hope. The early wicket slowed down West Indies. Rohit introduced spin into the attack as all-rounder Washington Sundar stepped up to bowl the eighth over of the West Indies innings. There was turn right away for Sundar as the offspinner beat the outside edge of Dwayne Bravo's bat three times in his very first over. West Indies's shortcomings against spin soon showed as Sundar removed Bravo and Brandon King in the twelfth over. Then it was the turn of Yuzvendra Chahal to shine with his legspin. The leggie dented West Indies' middle-order as he accounted for the wickets of Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard and Shamarh Brooks in space of just two overs. When pacer Prasidh Krishna sent back Akeal Hosein in the 23rd over, the West Indies score read 79/7 and the visitors looked in deep trouble. Jason Holder has proven his worth for the West Indies both with the ball and the bat in recent times. With his team grappling, the former West Indies captain engineered a mini fightback with the support of Allen. Holder and Allen stitched a 78 run partnership from 91 balls to gave the West Indies total some sense of respectability. During the course of the partnership, Holder completed his half-century. It was his 11th fifty in the ODIs. Holder and Allen made West Indies believe that a score of 200 or beyond was possible. But Sundar dashed West Indies' hopes as he got Allen caught off his own bowling on the last delivery of the 38th over. Allen walked back after making a steady 29 from 43 balls. There was more agony for the West Indies as Krishna forced an edge from Holder's bat and the ball was safely lapped up behind the wickets by Pant. Holder walked back to the West Indies dressing room in the 41st over after scoring 57 from 71 deliveries hitting four sixes along the way. Joseph batting at no. 10 hit a six and a four in his short 16-ball stay and notched 13 runs. But Chahal ended Joseph's cameo on the fifth ball of the 44th over as the West Indies were bowled out for 176. Chahal finished as India's best bowler finishing with the figures of 4/49.

Chahal was adjudged the Player of the Match for his 4-wicket haul.