IND VS WI ODI Live Score: Debutant Mukesh Kumar ends Alick Athanaze's cameo

Shardul Thakur continues.
IND vs WI, Live Score: West Indies 45/2 after 8 overs. (Brandon King 17, Shai Hope 0)
Six runs and a wicket from the over. Brandon King drives a delivery by Mukesh Kumar for a four. But Mukesh Kumar soon has his moment as he sends back Alick Athanaze thanks to a special catch by Ravindra Jadeja at backward point.West Indies are two down now and their captain Shai Hope is now in the middle.
Shai Hope, right handed bat, comes to the crease
WICKET!
Mukesh Kumar picks his first ODI wicket thanks to a special catch by Ravindra Jadeja
Mukesh Kumar dishes out a back of the length delivery wide of off-stump. Alick Athanaze slices the ball hard and sends it flying towards backward point where Ravindra Jadeja takes a superb catch.
Athanaze c Jadeja b Mukesh Kumar 22(18) [4s-3 6s-1]
Mukesh Kumar continues.
IND vs WI, Live Score: West Indies 39/1 after 7 overs. (Brandon King 12, Alick Athanaze 22)
A poor first over by Shardul Thakur as he gives away 12 runs from his first over. Thakur first concedes three singles from the first three deliveries. Athanaze then pulls a back of the length delivery to fine-leg for a four. The four is followed by a wide down the leg side. Athanaze then finishes the over with a second boundary down to fine-leg. Thakur fails to control the ball.
Bowling change: Shardul Thakur comes into the attack. He replaces Hardik Pandya.
IND vs WI, Live Score: West Indies 27/1 after 6 overs. (Brandon King 10, Alick Athanaze 13)
A slightly wayward over from Mukesh Kumar. The debutant first bowls a wide down the leg side. He is then driven through the covers by Brandon King for a four. Alick Athanaze drives the last delivery through point for a couple of runs.
IND vs WI, Live Score: West Indies 19/1 after 5 overs. (Brandon King 6, Alick Athanaze 11)
A good over for the West Indies as they score 10 from it. Nice batting shown by West Indies youngster Alick Athanaze as he flicks a delivery by Hardik Pandya over deep backward square leg for a maximum. Athanaze then drives the very next delivery through the covers for a four.
IND vs WI, Live Score: West Indies 9/1 after 4 overs. (Brandon King 6, Alick Athanaze 1)
Another good over from debutant Mukesh Kumar as he concedes only two singles. India have started well.
Mukesh Kumar continues to bowl.
IND vs WI, Live Score: West Indies 7/1 after 3 overs. (Brandon King 5, Alick Athanaze 0)
A wicket and three runs from the over. So India strike early as Hardik Pandya sends back Kyle Mayers. Poor shot by Mayers early on as he attempts a wild hoick to lose his wicket. Mayers' poor form in the ODIs continues.
Alick Athanaze, left handed bat, comes to the crease
WICKET!
India have their first wicket as Hardik Pandya removes Kyle Mayers
Slowish good length delivery wide of off-stump. Kyle Mayers swings his bat to play a big shot. The ball comes off from the edge of the bat and lobs in the air and Rohit Sharma completes a simple catch at mid-on.
Mayers c Rohit b Hardik Pandya 2(9)