CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homesports NewsIND VS WI ODI Live Score: India strike early as Hardik Pandya sends back Kyle Mayers

IND VS WI ODI Live Score: India strike early as Hardik Pandya sends back Kyle Mayers

IND VS WI ODI Live Score: India strike early as Hardik Pandya sends back Kyle Mayers
Read Time0 Min Read
Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  Jul 27, 2023 7:26 PM IST (Updated)
Summary

India vs West Indies 1st ODI Live Score: Catch the live score and updates from the first ODI match between India and the West Indies being played at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. Indian captain Rohit Sharma wins the toss and opts to bowl first. Mukesh Kumar makes his ODI debut.

Bowling change: Shardul Thakur comes into the attack. He replaces Hardik Pandya.

Jul 27, 2023 7:31 PM

IND vs WI, Live Score: West Indies 27/1 after 6 overs. (Brandon King 10, Alick Athanaze 13)

A slightly wayward over from Mukesh Kumar. The debutant first bowls a wide down the leg side. He is then driven through the covers by Brandon King for a four. Alick Athanaze drives the last delivery through point for a couple of runs.

Jul 27, 2023 7:31 PM

India's Hardik Pandya, right, celebrates with Sanju Samson the dismissal of West Indies' Kyle Mayers during their first ODI cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

(Image: AP)

IND VS WI ODI Live Score: India strike early as Hardik Pandya sends back Kyle Mayers
Jul 27, 2023 7:27 PM

IND vs WI, Live Score: West Indies 19/1 after 5 overs. (Brandon King 6, Alick Athanaze 11)

A good over for the West Indies as they score 10 from it. Nice batting shown by West Indies youngster Alick Athanaze as he flicks a delivery by Hardik Pandya over deep backward square leg for a maximum. Athanaze then drives the very next delivery through the covers for a four.

Jul 27, 2023 7:25 PM

IND vs WI, Live Score: West Indies 9/1 after 4 overs. (Brandon King 6, Alick Athanaze 1)

Another good over from debutant Mukesh Kumar as he concedes only two singles. India have started well.

Jul 27, 2023 7:21 PM

Mukesh Kumar continues to bowl.

Jul 27, 2023 7:17 PM

IND vs WI, Live Score: West Indies 7/1 after 3 overs. (Brandon King 5, Alick Athanaze 0)

A wicket and three runs from the over. So India strike early as Hardik Pandya sends back Kyle Mayers. Poor shot by Mayers early on as he attempts a wild hoick to lose his wicket. Mayers' poor form in the ODIs continues.

Jul 27, 2023 7:17 PM

Alick Athanaze, left handed bat, comes to the crease

Jul 27, 2023 7:15 PM

WICKET!

India have their first wicket as Hardik Pandya removes Kyle Mayers

Slowish good length delivery wide of off-stump. Kyle Mayers swings his bat to play a big shot. The ball comes off from the edge of the bat and lobs in the air and Rohit Sharma completes a simple catch at mid-on.

Mayers c Rohit b Hardik Pandya 2(9)

Jul 27, 2023 7:14 PM

Average 1st innings total in the last 10 ODIs at  Kensington Oval: 236.

So the average score suggests that it is a tricky pitch to bat on.

Jul 27, 2023 7:13 PM

Hardik Pandya continues.

Jul 27, 2023 7:11 PM

IND vs WI, Live Score: West Indies 4/0 after 2 overs. (Brandon King 4, Kyle Mayers 0)

Good start for Mukesh Kumar in the ODIs. Kumar bowls a maiden. The debutant gets the ball to bounce off the deck and beats Kyle Mayers on a couple of occassions. 

Jul 27, 2023 7:10 PM

Debutant Mukesh Kumar to bowl from the other end.

Jul 27, 2023 7:06 PM

IND vs WI, Live Score: West Indies 4/0 after 1 over. (Brandon King 4, Kyle Mayers 0)

An interesting move by Rohit Sharma to open the bowling with Hardik Pandya. Four runs from the first over. Brandon King playing a fluent cover drive for a boundary to open his account. Pandya beating the ouside edge of Brandon King's bat on one occassion.

Jul 27, 2023 7:06 PM

IND vs WI, Live Score:

And it is Hardik Pandya who will be bowling the first over.

Jul 27, 2023 7:01 PM
View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X