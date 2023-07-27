IND VS WI ODI Live Score: India strike early as Hardik Pandya sends back Kyle Mayers

Bowling change: Shardul Thakur comes into the attack. He replaces Hardik Pandya.
IND vs WI, Live Score: West Indies 27/1 after 6 overs. (Brandon King 10, Alick Athanaze 13)
A slightly wayward over from Mukesh Kumar. The debutant first bowls a wide down the leg side. He is then driven through the covers by Brandon King for a four. Alick Athanaze drives the last delivery through point for a couple of runs.
IND vs WI, Live Score: West Indies 19/1 after 5 overs. (Brandon King 6, Alick Athanaze 11)
A good over for the West Indies as they score 10 from it. Nice batting shown by West Indies youngster Alick Athanaze as he flicks a delivery by Hardik Pandya over deep backward square leg for a maximum. Athanaze then drives the very next delivery through the covers for a four.
IND vs WI, Live Score: West Indies 9/1 after 4 overs. (Brandon King 6, Alick Athanaze 1)
Another good over from debutant Mukesh Kumar as he concedes only two singles. India have started well.
Mukesh Kumar continues to bowl.
IND vs WI, Live Score: West Indies 7/1 after 3 overs. (Brandon King 5, Alick Athanaze 0)
A wicket and three runs from the over. So India strike early as Hardik Pandya sends back Kyle Mayers. Poor shot by Mayers early on as he attempts a wild hoick to lose his wicket. Mayers' poor form in the ODIs continues.
Alick Athanaze, left handed bat, comes to the crease
WICKET!
India have their first wicket as Hardik Pandya removes Kyle Mayers
Slowish good length delivery wide of off-stump. Kyle Mayers swings his bat to play a big shot. The ball comes off from the edge of the bat and lobs in the air and Rohit Sharma completes a simple catch at mid-on.
Mayers c Rohit b Hardik Pandya 2(9)
Average 1st innings total in the last 10 ODIs at Kensington Oval: 236.
So the average score suggests that it is a tricky pitch to bat on.
Hardik Pandya continues.
IND vs WI, Live Score: West Indies 4/0 after 2 overs. (Brandon King 4, Kyle Mayers 0)
Good start for Mukesh Kumar in the ODIs. Kumar bowls a maiden. The debutant gets the ball to bounce off the deck and beats Kyle Mayers on a couple of occassions.
Debutant Mukesh Kumar to bowl from the other end.
IND vs WI, Live Score: West Indies 4/0 after 1 over. (Brandon King 4, Kyle Mayers 0)
An interesting move by Rohit Sharma to open the bowling with Hardik Pandya. Four runs from the first over. Brandon King playing a fluent cover drive for a boundary to open his account. Pandya beating the ouside edge of Brandon King's bat on one occassion.
IND vs WI, Live Score:
And it is Hardik Pandya who will be bowling the first over.