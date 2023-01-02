India will get their 2023 campaign underway with a three-match T20I series against Asia Cup champions Sri Lanka. The first of the thre matches will be played at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. In an ODI World Cup year, the shortest format is not a priority for the Indian team but the series will allow Hardik to start planning for the future, specifically the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Team India will begin their 2023 season against Asia Cup champions Sri Lanka with a three-match T2OI series that gets underway at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday, January 3.

The new year will be a crucial year for India's white-ball team as the 50-over World Cup is scheduled in 2023 with India being the host. After the disappointment of last year's T20 World Cup, the Men in Blue will want to win the 50-over cricket World Cup trophy, which they last lifted in 2011. And preparation for this year's World Cup gets underway with Sri Lanka's tour of India. The three-match T20I series will be followed by a three-match ODI series.

India's T20I squad for the series against Sri Lanka is devoid of regular captain Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya will be seen leading the team in Sharma's absence. India's star T20I batsman Suryakumar Yadav has been elevated to become Pandya's deputy in the series after having a stellar 2022. Other notable absentees from the T20I squad are KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. For the series, the selectors have included uncapped fast bowlers Shivam Mavi and Mukesh Kumar.

Also read:

India's new look T20I squad under Pandya's leadership and in the absence of prominent players could see the players who have been at the fringe in the T20I setup grow in prominence. The series is an opportunity for the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, and Shubhman Gill, and Ishan Kishan to make a permanent spot in India's T20I squad.

In the bowling department Mukesh, Mavi, and Umran Malik would be looking to leave an impact. With star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja still recuperating from the knee injury, the onus will be on the likes of Washington Sundar, Axar Patel and Deepak Hooda to fill the void of the second all-rounder in India's playing XI.

There is no change in Sri Lanka's leadership as Dasun Shanaka will continue to be the team's captain. Shanaka's deputy for the T20I series will be Wanindu Hasaranga. Experienced southpaw Bhanuka Rajapaksa retains his place in the squad while question marks have been raised on the exclusion of wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Chandimal. Chandimal had a good outing in the recently concluded Lankan Premier League where he was the season's third-highest run accumulator.

The squad also sees the return of Avishka Fernando. The 24-year-old opening batsman is making a comeback after a lengthy injury layoff and his previous appearance was against Australia in February 2022. Another significant comeback in Sri Lanka's T20I squad is that of Sadeera Samarawickrama. Samarawickrama who is a wicket-keeper batsman debuted for Sri Lanka in 2017 but has managed to play only four Tests, seven ODIs and nine T20Is since his debut. The two players had a fruitful Lankan Premier League and will be looking to replicate their league form on the international stage as well.

As far as T20Is are concerned, while India are in a rebuilding phase, Sri Lanka have a reputation to protect after clinching the Asia Cup trophy last year.

Form Guide (last five T20I matches)

India: W-W-NR-L-W

Sri Lanka: L-W-L-L-W

Head to Head

Matches played: 26

India wins: 17

Sri Lanka wins: 8

No Result: 1

Pitch and conditions

The international white-ball cricket is returning to Wankhede Stadium after a lengthy gap. The previous ODI match played at the stadium was a game between India and Australia in January 2020. The last T20I match played at the Wankhede Stadium was an India vs West Indies contest played in December 2019. Expect a fresh pitch for this contest.

The weather should be fine for the match. According to Accuweather, the sky will mainly be clear and the temperature could be around 19° C in the evening.

Possible playing XIs

India's possible playing XI:

Ishan Kishan, Shubhman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk)Hardik Pandya (c), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

Sri Lanka's possible playing XI

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shankana (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madhushanka

Where to Watch:

The match begins at 7.30 PM IST. It will be broadcast on the Star Sports network. Online viewers can catch the action via the Disney+Hotstar app.