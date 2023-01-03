India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Live: Suryakumar departs meekly!
CAUGHT! Poor from Suryakumar as he goes for the scoop on the very 1st ball but doesn’t get a clean connection as the ball flies high towards short fine leg where Rajapaksa makes no mistake. Sanju Samson walks out and the next ball is WIDE down leg. Samson gets off the mark with a single on the 4th ball. Kishan punches the last ball to mid-off for a run. Excellent end to the powerplay for Sri Lanka as just 3 runs and a wicket come off it.
India 41/2 after 6 overs.
IND vs SL 1st T20I Live: Theekshana with another tight over!
Theekshana is playing a huge role in the powerplay for Sri Lanka here as he sends down another tight over. Kishan flicks the 1st delivery for a single. Suryakumar just mistimes the swipe on the 2nd delivery but it lands safely at mid-on. Theekshana gives away just singles off the next 3 balls and closes out the over with a dot ball. Just 4 runs come off the over.
India 38/1 after 5 overs.
IND vs SL 1st T20I Live Score and Updates: Suryakumar finds the boundary!
Kishan gets a thick inside edge on the 1st delivery as it bounces past the stumps for a single. Suryakumar can’t take any runs off the next two balls. He then finds the gap at cover as he punches the 4th ball for FOUR. However, Madushanka ends the over well with two dots in a row to Suryakumar. Just 5 runs come off the over.
India 34/1 after 4 overs.
IND vs SL 1st T20I Live Updates: Theekshana draws first blood!
Theekshana enters the attack and immediately makes the difference! Kishan drives the 2nd ball to long-on for a single. OUT! Theekshana traps Gill LBW on the very first delivery to the debutant as Gill swipes across the line but misses completely with the ball skidding off the surface. Gill rashly opts for a review but there’s nothing there to save him as India lose one review in the process. Suryakumar walks out and gets off the mark with a single. Kishan ends the over with another run at long-on. Just 3 runs and a wicket come off the over.
India 29/1 after 3 overs.