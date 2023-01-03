IND vs SL 1st T20I Live Score: SL wrestle control as Suryakumar, Samson depart in quick succession

By Dustin Yarde  |  Jan 3, 2023 7:43 PM IST (Updated)
Summary

Live India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20: Follow the live score and updates from the 1st T20I match between India and Sri Lanka, played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Tuesday, January 3.

Live Updates

Hardik Pandya, right handed bat, comes to the crease

Jan 3, 2023 7:43 PM

No luck this time for Samson as he again goes for a wild hoick but ends up getting a big leading edge that loops towards short third man where the fielder makes no mistake. 

Samson c Madushanka b Dhananjaya 5 (6)

Jan 3, 2023 7:43 PM

DROPPED! Samson gets lucky as he slogs hard at the tossed up delivery but doesn't get enough distance on the shot. Asalanka comes running in from the deep midwicket boundary and puts in a brave dive but the ball just bounces on the turf before he could grab it. 

Jan 3, 2023 7:42 PM

Dhananjaya de Silva, right-arm off break, comes into the attack.

Jan 3, 2023 7:40 PM

India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Live: Suryakumar departs meekly! 

CAUGHT! Poor from Suryakumar as he goes for the scoop on the very 1st ball but doesn’t get a clean connection as the ball flies high towards short fine leg where Rajapaksa makes no mistake. Sanju Samson walks out and the next ball is WIDE down leg. Samson gets off the mark with a single on the 4th ball. Kishan punches the last ball to mid-off for a run. Excellent end to the powerplay for Sri Lanka as just 3 runs and a wicket come off it. 

India 41/2 after 6 overs.

Jan 3, 2023 7:39 PM

Sanju Samson, right handed bat, comes to the crease

Jan 3, 2023 7:32 PM

What a start from Karunaratne! Suryakumar goes for an audacious scoop outside the off-stump but only gets height on the ball without much distance as it loops high straight to the man at short fine leg who makes no mistake. 

Suryakumar Yadav c Rajapaksa b Karunaratne 7 (10) 

Jan 3, 2023 7:31 PM

Chamika Karunaratne, right-arm fast medium, comes into the attack.

Jan 3, 2023 7:30 PM

IND vs SL 1st T20I Live: Theekshana with another tight over! 

Theekshana is playing a huge role in the powerplay for Sri Lanka here as he sends down another tight over. Kishan flicks the 1st delivery for a single. Suryakumar just mistimes the swipe on the 2nd delivery but it lands safely at mid-on. Theekshana gives away just singles off the next 3 balls and closes out the over with a dot ball. Just 4 runs come off the over. 

India 38/1 after 5 overs. 

Jan 3, 2023 7:29 PM

IND vs SL 1st T20I Live Score and Updates: Suryakumar finds the boundary! 

Kishan gets a thick inside edge on the 1st delivery as it bounces past the stumps for a single. Suryakumar can’t take any runs off the next two balls. He then finds the gap at cover as he punches the 4th ball for FOUR. However, Madushanka ends the over well with two dots in a row to Suryakumar. Just 5 runs come off the over. 

India 34/1 after 4 overs. 

Jan 3, 2023 7:27 PM

FOUR! Suryakumar gets going as he stands tall and punches the back of length delivery from Madushanka past cover. 

Jan 3, 2023 7:25 PM

IND vs SL 1st T20I Live Updates: Theekshana draws first blood! 

Theekshana enters the attack and immediately makes the difference! Kishan drives the 2nd ball to long-on for a single. OUT! Theekshana traps Gill LBW on the very first delivery to the debutant as Gill swipes across the line but misses completely with the ball skidding off the surface. Gill rashly opts for a review but there’s nothing there to save him as India lose one review in the process. Suryakumar walks out and gets off the mark with a single. Kishan ends the over with another run at long-on. Just 3 runs and a wicket come off the over. 

India 29/1 after 3 overs. 

Jan 3, 2023 7:24 PM

Suryakumar Yadav, right handed bat, comes to the crease

Jan 3, 2023 7:24 PM

Theekshana draws first blood! The spinner slips in a quicker delivery and Gill looks to pull but it sneaks under the bat to hit him on the thigh pad. Gill goes for the review but three reds mean India lose both their opener and one review. 

Shubman Gill lbw b Theekshana 7 (5) 

Jan 3, 2023 7:19 PM

Maheesh Theekshana, right-arm off break, comes into the attack.

Jan 3, 2023 7:15 PM