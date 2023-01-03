IND vs SL 1st T20I Playing XIs: Here's how the two sides line-up at the Wankhede Stadium today!
India (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan (WK), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya (C), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Shivam Mavi, Umran Malik and Yuzvendra Chahal.
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (WK), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha and Dilshan Madushanka.
Hardik Pandya (India Captain): Excited. Always been excited to play for the country, but obviously leading now makes it more special. Excited to see how this new bunch of guys express themselves. We were going to bat first. Yes this is a chasing ground but we want to put ourselves in more difficult situations generally in bilaterals. Anyone who comes here we will make sure we'll give them the confidence. Two debutants today - Gill and Mavi. Arshdeep was not available.
India's new look T20I squad under Pandya's leadership and in the absence of prominent players could see the players who have been at the fringe in the T20I setup grow in prominence. The series is an opportunity for the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, and Shubhman Gill, and Ishan Kishan to make a permanent spot in India's T20I squad.
In the bowling department Mukesh, Mavi, and Umran Malik would be looking to leave an impact. With star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja still recuperating from the knee injury, the onus will be on the likes of Washington Sundar, Axar Patel and Deepak Hooda to fill the void of the second all-rounder in India's playing XI.
Now back to the action set to take place at the Wankhede Stadium tonight!
2023 will be a crucial year for India's white-ball team as the 50-over World Cup is scheduled this year with India being the host. After the disappointment of last year's T20 World Cup, the Men in Blue will want to win the 50-over cricket World Cup trophy, which they last lifted in 2011. Hence focus will be on the ODI format with India using the T20I stage to prepare for the next World Cup slated for 2024.
India's T20I squad for this series against Sri Lanka is devoid of regular captain Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya will be seen leading the team in Sharma's absence. India's star T20I batsman Suryakumar Yadav has been elevated to become Pandya's deputy in the series after having a stellar 2022. Other notable absentees from the T20I squad are KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. For the series, the selectors have included uncapped fast bowlers Shivam Mavi and Mukesh Kumar.
Hello and welcome to our live match coverage as India take on Sri Lanka in the first of their three-match T20I series. The first T20I between the two sides will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai today and you can follow all the live updates from the game right here on our page.
Hardik Pandya has been named captain of the squad for this series as India seek to rebuild with an eye on the 2024 T20 World Cup. The squad is mainly made of young cricketers who has so far cut their teeth on the IPL stage but now need to make the step-up to the International stage.