IND vs SL 1st ODI LIVE score: Rohit, Gill look to give India fast start after Sri Lanka opt to bowl first

IND vs SL 1st ODI LIVE score: IND 22/0 after 3 overs.
Kasun Rajitha continues to bowl. Rohit Sharma is on strike.
Ball 1. Kasun Rajitha to Rohit Sharma, FOUR! Back of the length delivery on middle stump. Rohit flicks the ball through square-leg for a boundary.
Ball 2. Kasun Rajitha to Rohit Sharma, FOUR MORE! Fuller delivery on off stump. Rohit leans in and clips the ball through mid-wicket for another boundary.
Ball 3. Kasun Rajitha to Rohit Sharma, fuller delivery on middle stump. Rohit works the ball to mid-wicket for a single.
Ball 4. Kasun Rajitha to Shubhman Gill, good length delivery on off stump. Gill defends the ball to mid-off.
Ball 5. Kasun Rajitha to Shubhman Gill, back of the length delivery on off stump. Gill works the ball to mid-wicket and calls Rohit for a quick single.
Ball 6. Kasun Rajitha to Rohit Sharma, slow fuller delivery on off stump. Rohit works the ball to mid-wicket.
IND vs SL 1st ODI LIVE score: IND 8/0 after 2 overs.
Dilshan Madushanka to bowl. Shubhman Gill is on strike.
Ball 1. Dilshan Madushanka to Shubhman Gill, full length delivery on middle and leg stump. Gill flicks the ball through square-leg for three runs.
Ball 2. Dilshan Madushanka to Rohit Sharma, back of the length delivery on off stump. Rohit hops on his toes and pushes the ball back to the bowler.
Ball 3. Dilshan Madushanka to Rohit Sharma, overpitched delivery on middle and leg stump, Rohit clips the ball to deep backward square-leg just for a single.
Ball 4. Dilshan Madushanka to Shubhman Gill, good length delivery bowled wide of off stump. Gill leaves the ball for the keeper.
Ball 5. Dilshan Madushanka to Shubhman Gill, FOUR! Back of the length delivery just wide of off stump. Gill smacks the ball through the gap between cover and point for his first boundary.
Ball 6. Dilshan Madushanka to Shubhman Gill, good length delivery on off stump. Gill smashes the ball straight to mid-off.
IND vs SL 1st ODI LIVE score: IND 4/0 after 1 over.
Ball 1. Kasun Rajitha to Rohit Sharma, good length delivery on middle and leg stump. Rohit knocks the ball to the leg side.
Ball 2. Kasun Rajitha to Rohit Sharma, good length delivery on off stump. Rohit defends the ball with a straight bat.
Ball 3. Kasun Rajitha to Rohit Sharma, good length delivery on off stump. Rohit pushes the ball to mid-off.
Ball 4. Kasun Rajitha to Rohit Sharma, BEATEN! Good length delivery on off stump. Rohit looks to block the ball but the ball moves and beats the bat.
Ball 5. Kasun Rajitha to Rohit Sharma, FOUR! SHOT! Slighly full length delivery on off stump. Rohit punches the ball through mid-off for the first boundary of the match.
Ball 6. Kasun Rajitha to Rohit Sharma, good length delivery wide of off stump. Rohit lifts his bat and leaves the ball for the keeper.
Teams:
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Umran Malik, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal
Rohit Sharma, India captain at toss: We are happy to bat first. We would have liked to bowl as well, it's a good challenge. The ground was flooded with dew yesterday. There will be times where we need to bowl under dew, we got to be ready for that with the World Cup around the corner. It's about doing the basics right, it's important to do things differently at times. We need to keep moving in the right direction. Had a great time playing an ODI here last time, hope we'll have another memorable game today.
Some numbers before the start of the 1st India vs Sri Lanka ODI
- Sri Lanka have never won a bilateral ODI series in India (D1, L9)
- The only ODI in Guwahati score 🇮🇳 chase 323 in 42 overs
- 14 of the last 17 H2H ODIs were won batting second
- Bumrah's last eight ODIs v Sri Lanka: 20 wickets at 14.90
Pitch report:
A batting-friendly pitch is on offer. It is a high-scoring venue. The pitch is on the drier side, and there are a few cracks. Dew might come into play tonight. The team fielding second will have a tough time because it will be tough to grip the ball. The pitch looks a good one to bat on, but chasing will be easier here. The wicket will grip a bit in the first innings, but not so, in the second innings. Captain winning the toss might elect to bowl first, says Deep Dasgupta.
The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Thursday said that the Asia Cup, to be played in the 50-over format, will be held in September this year, though the itinerary and the host country have not been announced yet.
Pakistan is the original host of the Asia Cup this year but the BCCI is not keen on playing there owing to political tension between the two countries.
The then Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja had opposed the BCCI's stand and even threatened to boycott the 50-over World Cup in India.
But following a change of guard in the PCB, with Raja being replaced by Najam Sethi, there could be some positive development.
The Asia Cup 2023 will be a six-team affair involving India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and a qualifier team.
Sri Lanka are the defending Asia Cup champions in the UAE after they beat Pakistan in the final. The tournament was played in the ,T20 format because of the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in Australia.
With India set to host the ODI World Cup later this year and the focus of all the participating teams being on the 50-over format, this year's Asia Cup will be held in that format.
BCCI secretary and ACC president Jay Shah, while releasing the calendar for the next two years said the schedule "signals our unparalleled efforts and passion to take this game to new heights. With cricketers across countries gearing up for spectacular performances, it promises to be a good time for cricket." A total of 145 ODI and T20I matches will be played during the two-year cycle (between 2023-2024) announced by ACC. There will be 75 games in 2023 and 70 games in 2024.
Also, the Emerging (U23) Asia Cup is back and will be held in the 50-over format in July this year for men and involve eight teams. The tournament next year will be held in December but in T20 format.
The women's Emerging Asia Cup this year in June will be T20 affair involving eight teams.
India's men's cricket team tentative schedule for 2023
January 2023: India vs Sri Lanka (home) (3 T20Is and 3 ODIs)
January-February 2023: India vs New Zealand (home) (3 T20Is and 3 ODIs)
February-March 2023: India vs Australia (home) (4 Tests and 3 ODIs)
July-August 2023- West Indies vs India (away) (2 Tests, 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is)
September 2023- Asia Cup (ODIs), India vs Australia (home) (3 ODIs)
October-November 2023- ICC Men's ODI World Cup (home)
November-December 2023: India vs Australia (home) (5 T20Is)
December-January 2024: South Africa vs India (away) (2 Tests, 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is)
(with inputs from PTI)