Cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal, Krishnappa Gowtham test positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka

Indian cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Krishnappa Gowtham have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka days after Krunal Pandya contracted the virus, reports said on July 30.

The two were part of the Indian team for the white-ball series against hosts Sri Lanka but didn't play the second and third T20 after coming in contact with Pandya.

The other six cricketers who were deemed to be close contacts of Krunal Pandya are Hardik Pandya, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Deepak Chahar, and Ishan Kishan. The eight along with Krunal will be staying back in Colombo as per the guidelines of the Sri Lankan government wherein COVID-19 positive individuals cannot leave the country unless they have undergone isolation for 10 days and cleared fresh series of tests, News18 reported.

Soon after visiting all-rounder Pandya’s COVID-19 test report came positive on July 27, the second T20 International between India and Sri Lanka was postponed by a day.

While the three are in isolation in Sri Lanka to recover from coronavirus, the rest of the Indian cricket contingent on Friday left the Sri Lankan shores after completing a six-match white-ball series.

India lost the T20 series 1-2 after several players of the squad had to be isolated owing to Krunal's infection.

(With PTI inputs)