Shreyas Iyer continued his dazzling form, registering a third consecutive half-century to help India seal a 3-0 T20I series cleansweep against Sri Lanka. The visitors were given hope of an upset thanks to a captain’s knock by Dasun Shanaka (74* off 38 balls), but were once again muscled out of the contest due to their failure to deal with Iyer who has scores of 57*, 74* and 73* in this three-match series.

Iyer who has been handed the no.3 spot for this series has ensured the team management have a pleasant selection headache when Virat Kohli returns, picking up both the Player of the Match and Player of the Series awards. The 28-year-old looked in imperious form, never losing control despite racing to his fifty in just 29 balls.

He remained unbeaten for a third-time in the series, scoring 73* off just 45 balls, in an innings glittered with 9 fours and 1 six. Iyer was well-supported by Ravindra Jadeja (22* off 15 balls) as the duo chased down the target of 147 with 6 wickets and 19 balls remaining.

Dushmanta Chameera gave Lanka an early breakthrough when he repeated his antics from the previous game to once again get rid of Rohit Sharma (5 off 9 balls) in his first over. In fact, it was the sixth time in T20Is that Chameera has now dismissed Rohit who looked to go big but could only find the man at mid-off.

Sanju Samson (18 off 12 balls) who opened the innings in place of the injured Ishan Kishan got off to a good start smashing 3 fours, but threw caution to the wind when he looked to drive on the up against Chamika Karunaratne and edged it back to the keeper.

Deepak Hooda (21 off 16 balls) walked out to replace Samson and looked in good touch during his brief stay but he had no response to a pinpoint 144 kph leg-stump yorker served up by Lahiru Kumara in the 11th over.

Lahiru’s pace continued to trouble the Indian batters, as Iyer was next to depart for just 5 runs after mistiming an attempted pull shot. But the pacer’s effort could do little to alter the inevitable outcome of the game as Iyer continued to torment the Lankan Lions.

Earlier in the evening, Dasun Shanaka won the Toss and opted to bowl first. India made four changes with Ishan Kishan missing out after taking a knock to the head yesterday and Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal all rested. Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan and Mohammad Siraj were their replacements, as India went with a bowling heavy side.

Siraj and Avesh got India off to a blistering start reducing Sri Lanka to 3/11 inside the first three overs. It was Siraj who set the tempo as he castled Danushka Gunathilaka for a ‘Golden Duck’ in the first over. Avesh then picked up his first T20I wicket as he got Parthum Nissanka to sky one in the next over with Venkatesh Iyer taking a fine catch. Charith Asalanka was Avesh’s next victim, with the ball again travelling miles into the night sky before Samson snapped it up behind the stumps.

Bishnoi then bamboozled Janith Liyanage in the 9th over with a superbly disguised googly which snuck through the gate to go crashing into the stumps. Dinesh Chamdimal (22 off 27 balls) batting at no. 5 was the first Lankan batter to get into double-figures but his stay was cut short by Harshal Patel with Iyer taking another good catch, this time at backward point.

With Sri Lanka languishing at 78/5 after 15 overs, skipper Shanaka took matters into his own hands. Leading by example, the Lankan skipper scored about half of his team’s total, smashing 9 fours and 2 sixes en route to 74* off just 38 balls and helping Sri Lanka post a respectable total of 146/5.