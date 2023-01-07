IND vs SL 3rd T20I Live Score: Suryakumar Yadav's third T20I century fires India to dominant total of 228/5

By Dustin Yarde  |  Jan 7, 2023 9:12 PM IST (Updated)
Summary

Live Score, IND vs SL Score: Follow the live score and updates from the third T20I between India and Sri Lanka played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot on Saturday, January 7.

Live Updates

Avishka Fernando, right handed bat, comes to the crease

Axar gets the breakthrough! Mendis looks to go big over midwicket but only gets a big leading edge to send the ball looping towards short third man for an easy catch! 

Kusal Mendis c Umran Malik b Axar 23 (15) 

FOUR! Nissanka gets across and slog-sweeps to send the ball flying over short fine leg for four. 

Axar Patel, Left arm orthodox, comes into the attack

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE updates: Mavi starts off with a tidy over! 

Mavi goes too full on the 1st ball and Mendis just lifts it over mid-off for FOUR. Mendis slashes at the 2nd ball but is beaten by pace. He then looks to shuffle and use the paddle-scoop but is again beaten. Mendis punches the 4th ball to cover for a single. Nissanka can’t find the gap on the 5th delivery but connects with a scoop on the last delivery for a single. Just 6 runs come off the over. 

Sri Lanka 37/0 after 4 overs. 

FOUR! Too full from Mavi and Mendis greets him with a lofted-drive over mid-off for four. 

Shivam Mavi, right-arm fast medium, comes into the attack

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE updates: Mendis thumps back-to-back sixes! 

Mendis shuffles across to scoop but doesn’t connect as Hardik keeps a tight line down leg. He then tears into the Indian skipper with back-to-back SIXES off the next two balls. That just shakes up Hardik who spills the next ball WIDE down leg. Mendis looks to ramp the 4th delivery but doesn’t connect. He grabs a single on the 5th delivery and Nissanka can’t take any runs off the last ball. 14 runs come off the over. 

Sri Lanka 31/0 after 3 overs. 

SIX! Too full from Hardik and this time Mendis swings to send it flying over cow corner for back-to-back sixes. 

SIX! Length delivery from Hardik and Mendis pulls it superbly over midwicket for a flat six. 

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE updates: Arshdeep with three wides in the over! 

Arshdeep is looking for a strong comeback after his no-ball laden poor spell in the last game. This time he sees the 1st delivery clipped through midwicket for FOUR. He then bangs the next ball short but it’s given WIDE for height. Arshdeep sprays the next ball WIDE down leg and has to reload again. Nissanka gets a thick inside edge on the 2nd ball which bounces close to the stumps. He then gets lucky as a thick edge on the 3rd ball escapes for FOUR. Nissanka swings at the 4th ball but can’t connect. Arshdeep sprays another ball WIDE down leg but then closes out the over with 2 dots. 11 runs come off the over. 

Sri Lanka 17/0 after 2 overs. 

FOUR! Full outside off and Nissanka goes hard on the drive and gets lucky as a thick edge flies through the vacant slip region. 

FOUR! Too full on the 1st delivery and Arshdeep sees it flicked through midwicket by Nissanka for four.  

Arshdeep Singh, left-arm fast medium, comes into the attack

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE updates: Hardik with a good start! 

ALMOST! Hardik gets the 1st ball to swing dangerously into the right-hander and Nissanka gets hit on his pads. The Umpire gives it OUT but Nissanka rightly goes for a review and survives with the ball missing leg-stump. Nissanka gets off the mark with a single on the 2nd delivery. Mendis looks to drive but is beaten on the 3rd ball. Hardik then sends one WIDE down leg and has to reload. Mendis clips the 4th delivery over mid-on for FOUR. Hardik closes out the over with two dots. 6 runs come off the over. 

Sri Lanka 6/0 after the first over. 

