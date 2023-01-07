English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homesports News

IND vs SL 3rd T20I Live Score: Madushanka draws first blood, sends back Kishan in first over

IND vs SL 3rd T20I Live Score: Madushanka draws first blood, sends back Kishan in first over

IND vs SL 3rd T20I Live Score: Madushanka draws first blood, sends back Kishan in first over
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Profile image
By Dustin Yarde   Jan 7, 2023 7:21 PM IST (Updated)
Summary

Live Score, IND vs SL Score: Follow the live score and updates from the third T20I between India and Sri Lanka played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot on Saturday, January 7.

Live Updates

FOUR! Theekshana goes full again and Tripathi is onto it in a flash as he plays a lofted drive to send the ball flying over mid-off. 

Jan 7, 2023 7:23 PM

FOUR! Excellent from Tripathi as this time he opens his stance and slices the next ball through extra cover for back-to-back boundaries. 

Jan 7, 2023 7:21 PM

FOUR! Tripathi gets down on knee and uses the slogsweep to send the fullish delivery over square leg for four. 

Jan 7, 2023 7:21 PM

Maheesh Theekshana, right-arm off break, comes into the attack

Jan 7, 2023 7:20 PM

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I LIVE: Rajitha with a tidy over! 

Tripathi gets a thick edge on the 1st delivery to third man for a single. Gill blocks out the 2nd ball and then dances out to slice the 3rd ball over cover for 2 runs. He then gets an inside edge onto the pads on the 4th ball. Gill again connects with the inside edge on the 5th delivery as they grab a quick single. Tripathi heaves at the last delivery but doesn’t time it well as they pick up a single at mid-on. Just 5 runs come off the over. 

India 27/1 after 4 overs.

Jan 7, 2023 7:19 PM

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I LIVE: Gill gets going! 

There’s some swing on the 1st delivery as Tripathi gets an edge onto the pads. He responds by dancing down the track and uppishly sends it past square leg who almost gets a hand to it but can’t stop the FOUR. Dangerous from Tripathi but he needs to take a few risks after this slow start. He taps the 3rd ball for a single. Gill defends on the 4th delivery and then cuts loose with two beautiful shots for SIX and FOUR. Impeccable timing from Gill as 15 runs come off the over. 

India 22/1 after 3 overs.

Jan 7, 2023 7:17 PM

FOUR! Beautiful from Gill as Madushanka goes full outside off and sees the ball driven ferociously through cover for back-to-back boundaries. 

Jan 7, 2023 7:15 PM

SIX! Gill gets going now as he connects with a clean swing to send the full delivery flying over long-on. 

Jan 7, 2023 7:14 PM

FOUR! Tripathi skips down the track and heaves at the ball sending it dangerously past a diving square leg fielder for four. The India no. 3 is taking a few risks here. 

Jan 7, 2023 7:13 PM

IND vs SL 3rd T20I LIVE: Rajitha starts off with a MAIDEN OVER! 

Sri Lanka are well on top for now as Rajitha now bowls out an over inside the powerplay without conceding any runs! Gill is the batter on strike and he can’t seem to find any gaps in the field. There’s some movement on offer for the bowlers who promises to make this an interesting contest! 

India 7/1 after 2 overs. 

Jan 7, 2023 7:10 PM

Kasun Rajitha, right-arm fast medium, comes into the attack

Jan 7, 2023 7:09 PM

IND vs SL 3rd T20I LIVE: Madushanka gives Sri Lanka the perfect start! 

What a start for the visitors! Madushanka starts off with a WIDE delivery and Kishan gets an inside edge onto the pads for a single on the 1st delivery. Gill blocks out the 2nd ball and then gets off the mark with another inside edge for a single. CAUGHT! This time it’s the outside edge from Kishan’s bat as Madushanka bangs it a bit short and the Indian opener leaves his bat dangling as the edge carries to slip. Tripathi meanwhile walks out and glances the last delivery just past the keeper for FOUR. 7 runs and a wicket come off the over. 

India 7/1 after the first over. 

Jan 7, 2023 7:09 PM

FOUR! A bit streaky from Tripathi as he glances the last delivery and the diving keeper gets a glove to it but can't stop the ball as it escapes to fine leg 

Jan 7, 2023 7:08 PM

Madushanka draws first blood! He sends down a short length delivery outside off and Kishan looks to play but only gets a thick edge which carries to the man at slip who makes no mistake. 

Ishan Kishan c Dhananjaya b Madushanka 1 (2)

Jan 7, 2023 7:05 PM

Dilshan Madhushanka has the new ball in hand to open the bowling for Sri Lanka! 

Jan 7, 2023 7:01 PM

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X