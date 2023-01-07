IND vs SL 3rd T20I Live Score: Madushanka draws first blood, sends back Kishan in first over

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I LIVE: Rajitha with a tidy over!
Tripathi gets a thick edge on the 1st delivery to third man for a single. Gill blocks out the 2nd ball and then dances out to slice the 3rd ball over cover for 2 runs. He then gets an inside edge onto the pads on the 4th ball. Gill again connects with the inside edge on the 5th delivery as they grab a quick single. Tripathi heaves at the last delivery but doesn’t time it well as they pick up a single at mid-on. Just 5 runs come off the over.
India 27/1 after 4 overs.
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I LIVE: Gill gets going!
There’s some swing on the 1st delivery as Tripathi gets an edge onto the pads. He responds by dancing down the track and uppishly sends it past square leg who almost gets a hand to it but can’t stop the FOUR. Dangerous from Tripathi but he needs to take a few risks after this slow start. He taps the 3rd ball for a single. Gill defends on the 4th delivery and then cuts loose with two beautiful shots for SIX and FOUR. Impeccable timing from Gill as 15 runs come off the over.
India 22/1 after 3 overs.
IND vs SL 3rd T20I LIVE: Rajitha starts off with a MAIDEN OVER!
Sri Lanka are well on top for now as Rajitha now bowls out an over inside the powerplay without conceding any runs! Gill is the batter on strike and he can’t seem to find any gaps in the field. There’s some movement on offer for the bowlers who promises to make this an interesting contest!
India 7/1 after 2 overs.
IND vs SL 3rd T20I LIVE: Madushanka gives Sri Lanka the perfect start!
What a start for the visitors! Madushanka starts off with a WIDE delivery and Kishan gets an inside edge onto the pads for a single on the 1st delivery. Gill blocks out the 2nd ball and then gets off the mark with another inside edge for a single. CAUGHT! This time it’s the outside edge from Kishan’s bat as Madushanka bangs it a bit short and the Indian opener leaves his bat dangling as the edge carries to slip. Tripathi meanwhile walks out and glances the last delivery just past the keeper for FOUR. 7 runs and a wicket come off the over.
India 7/1 after the first over.