India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test: All-rounder Axar Patel returns to Indian squad for second Test in Bengaluru

All-rounder Axar Patel has returned to India's squad for the second and final test against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru after recovering from an injury and COVID-19, the country's cricket board the BCCI announced said on Tuesday. The match in Bengaluru will be a Day/Night Test, the second such Test to be hosted in India.

The 28-year-old played the last of his five test matches against New Zealand in December in Mumbai before a shin injury put him out of contention for the following series.

Patel has taken 36 Test wickets, including five five-wicket hauls. Along with his slow left-arm orthodox, he is a handy batter lower down the order with a high score of 52.

Patel was part of the Indian squad for the three-match T20I series against West Indies, but was ruled out after contracting COVID-19.

The BCCI said Patel has completed his rehabilitation. Patel has replaced left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav in the squad.

Patel played his debut Test series against England last year. In his debut Test in Chennai, he picked 5 wickets and became the ninth India to do so in Tests. Patel finished as the second-highest wicket-taker of the series with 27 scalps.

India won the first Test played in Mohali by a comfortable margin of an innings and 222 runs.

