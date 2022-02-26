India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I preview: Early series win on the cards as 'Men in Blue' maintain dominant form

After a comprehensive 62-run victory in game one of the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, the Rohit Sharma-led Team India have their sights set on an early series win when these two sides meet again on Saturday (February 26) at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala.

Fresh from dismantling the West Indies 3-0 in their recent T20I series, India’s World Cup preparations seem right on track as, despite six changes, fresh faces stepped up to brush aside the Lankans in their opening match.

Captain Sharma (44 off 32 balls) and Ishan Kishan (89 off 56 balls) set the ball rolling with a 111-run opening stand before Shreyas Iyer smashed 57 off just 28 balls to set a daunting target of 200 for the visitors to chase.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Venkatesh Iyer grabbed two wickets apiece as the Indian bowling attack then restricted the Lions to just 137/6 in their quota of 20 overs. Charith Asalanka remained the only Lankan batter to offer any meaningful resistance with a steady knock of 53 off 47 balls.

This was India’s 10th straight T20I victory in a row, ever since losing to New Zealand in Dubai, a game which all but ended their hopes of making it out of the T20 World Cup group stages in 2021.

It’s fair to say India is hell-bent on avoiding another group stage exit when the next T20 World Cup rolls around at the end of this year in Australia and the team selectors are pulling out all stops to ensure we have a squad bulging with talent for that tournament.

Despite the absence of Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant who have been rested and Deepak Chahar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Suryakumar Yadav missing out with injury. India barely skipped a beat as fresh faces deputised expertly to produce another emphatic victory.

Now, the goal will be wrapping up the series early and shifting focus to the upcoming two-match Test series against the same opposition.

Players to watch out for:

Ishan Kishan: The southpaw was absolutely destructive in the opening T20I and will look to carry forward that form and cement his spot at the top of the order. Kishan put in a Player of the Match performance, smashing 10 fours and 3 sixes en route to his 89 from just 56 balls. His ability to keep wickets and open the innings will put the spotlight on both Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant with the increased competition for places only bound to bring out the best from the squad.

Charith Asalanka: While other batters failed to come up with a reply to any of the questions posed by the Indian bowlers, Asalanka fought a lone battle at the crease and remained unbeaten on 53 off 47 balls. While Asalanka would’ve liked to score at a faster rate, his innings will surely give his teammates some hope of staging a comeback on this tour.

Possible XI:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Charith Asalanka, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama, Jeffrey Vandersay, and Lahiru Kumara.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mohammad Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Charith Asalanka, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lahiru Kumara, Danushka Gunathilaka, Ashian Daniel, Shiran Fernando, Binura Fernando