India vs Sri Lanka LIVE: Axar goes for runs!
Nissanka takes on Axar this time as he pulls the 2nd ball for FOUR and then rotates strike with a single. Mendis also gets into the act as he nails the slog-sweep to send the 4th delivery flying into the stands for SIX. He then flicks the 5th ball for a single as Axar finishes with a dot ball. 12 runs come off the over.
Sri Lanka 67/0 after 7 overs.
India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Live Score and Updates: Chahal with an impressive start!
Tidy start from Chahal as he restricts the batters to just singles off all six balls in the over. Chahal went for runs in the first T20I and he’ll be a bit under pressure to perform in this game. It’s a really good over through with just singles coming as we finish the powerplay. 6 runs come off the over.
Sri Lanka 54/0 after 6 overs.
India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Live Score and Updates: Axar with a tidy over!
Good start from Axar as he gives away a single on the 1st delivery and then sends in two dots in a row to Mendis who only manages to play the 4th delivery with soft hands for a quick run. Nissanka is forced to defend on the last two balls as Axar picks up the pace. Really good over as just 2 runs come off it.
Sri Lanka 49/0 after 5 overs.
IND vs SL 2nd T20I Live Score and Updates: Mavi replaces Arshdeep!
Decent start from Mavi as he gives away just singles off the first two balls. He then oversteps as Mendis smacks the 3rd ball for FOUR which is rightly given a NO-BALL and FREE-HIT. This is really poor from India but Mavi sends in a pacy full toss on the free-hit and Mendis can only launch it down the ground for 2 runs as Tripathi cuts it off. EXCELLENT work from Tripathi on the 5th delivery too as Mendis lofts it straight down the ground and the fielder pulls it back with a last-ditch dive at the boundary to keep them down to 2 runs. Mendis then finishes with a beautiful cover drive for FOUR. 15 runs come off the over.
Sri Lanka 47/0 after 4 overs.
IND vs SL 2nd T20I Live Score and Updates: Lanka openers on a rampage!
Mendis hacks at the 1st ball and manages to slap it over mid-on for 2 runs. He then swings wildly again and this time gets a thick edge which flies over third man for SIX. He then tucks the 3rd ball for a quick single. Nissanka charges out on the 5th delivery and manages to lift it over cover for 2 runs. He then looks to defend on the last delivery but is beaten. 11 runs come off the over.
Sri Lanka 32/0 after 3 overs.