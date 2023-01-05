English
sports News

IND vs SL 2nd T20I Live Score: Hardik Pandya wins Toss, opts to bowl; Rahul Tripathi makes India debut

2 Min(s) Read
By Dustin Yarde   Jan 5, 2023 7:12 PM IST (Updated)
Live Score, IND vs SL Score: Follow the live score and updates from the second T20I between India and Sri Lanka played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium, Pune on Thursday, January 5.

SIX! Brilliant from Mendis as he gets low and scoops the second FREE-HIT high over square leg for a maximum. It gets better as Arshdeep has again overstepped resulting in a third consecutive no-ball. 

Jan 5, 2023 7:12 PM

FOUR! Full onto the pads from Arshdeep and Mendis makes full use of the FREE-HIT as he gets off the mark with a flick through square leg. 

Jan 5, 2023 7:10 PM

FOUR! Full onto the pads from Arshdeep and Nissanka welcomes him with a good flick through midwicket. 

Jan 5, 2023 7:06 PM

Arshdeep Singh, left-arm fast medium, comes into the attack

Jan 5, 2023 7:06 PM

IND vs Sl 2nd T20I Live: Good start from Hardik Pandya!

Good start from Hardik as he doesn’t give away any runs on the first two balls. He then bangs it short but it slips WIDE down leg. Nissanka gets a thick outside edge that escapes to third man for a single on the 3rd ball. There’s a slip in place for Mendis who slashes at the 5th delivery but is beaten for pace. Mendis again looks tentative as he pulls away late from the shot on the final delivery. Really impressive start from Hardik as just 2 runs come off the over. 

Sri Lanka 2/0 after the first over. 

Jan 5, 2023 7:05 PM

Captain Hardik Pandya has taken the new ball in hand just as he did in the 1st T20I at the Wankhede to open the innings. 

Jan 5, 2023 7:00 PM

The Indian players are on the field now and taking up their fielding positions as Parthum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis walk out to open the innings for Sri Lanka. 

Jan 5, 2023 6:59 PM
Jan 5, 2023 6:50 PM

That moment when Umran Malik clocked the highest speed ever by a fast bowler for Team India! 

Jan 5, 2023 6:43 PM
Jan 5, 2023 6:38 PM

IND vs SL 2nd T20I Playing XIs: Sri Lanka come into this tie unchanged while India make two alterations with Rahul Tripathi making his debut in place of Sanju Samson and Arshdeep Singh returning to replace Harshal Patel. 

India (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan (WK), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Hardik Pandya (C), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shivam Mavi, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal. 

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (WK), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha and Dilshan Madushanka.
 

Jan 5, 2023 6:36 PM

Dasun Shanaka (Sri Lanka Captain): Stats suggest batting first is better. Would've batted. Important for top order to click in. I think players will do well in this game.

Jan 5, 2023 6:34 PM

Hardik Pandya (India Captain): Going to bowl first. Thought that the dew might come later, and the wicket looks good and shouldn't change. Oh I didn't know that (teams batting first have better record here). Happy with the way we bowled and fielded. At the Wankhede to defend 160, bowlers did a great job. Tripathi makes his debut. Arshdeep comes back in place of Harshal.

Jan 5, 2023 6:33 PM

TOSS: India win the Toss and opt to bowl. 

Jan 5, 2023 6:31 PM

The two captains are out in the middle for the Toss. Stay tuned as we bring you all the LIVE updates. 

Jan 5, 2023 6:30 PM

X