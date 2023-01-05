IND vs Sl 2nd T20I Live: Good start from Hardik Pandya!
Good start from Hardik as he doesn’t give away any runs on the first two balls. He then bangs it short but it slips WIDE down leg. Nissanka gets a thick outside edge that escapes to third man for a single on the 3rd ball. There’s a slip in place for Mendis who slashes at the 5th delivery but is beaten for pace. Mendis again looks tentative as he pulls away late from the shot on the final delivery. Really impressive start from Hardik as just 2 runs come off the over.
Sri Lanka 2/0 after the first over.
IND vs SL 2nd T20I Playing XIs: Sri Lanka come into this tie unchanged while India make two alterations with Rahul Tripathi making his debut in place of Sanju Samson and Arshdeep Singh returning to replace Harshal Patel.
India (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan (WK), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Hardik Pandya (C), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shivam Mavi, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal.
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (WK), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha and Dilshan Madushanka.
Hardik Pandya (India Captain): Going to bowl first. Thought that the dew might come later, and the wicket looks good and shouldn't change. Oh I didn't know that (teams batting first have better record here). Happy with the way we bowled and fielded. At the Wankhede to defend 160, bowlers did a great job. Tripathi makes his debut. Arshdeep comes back in place of Harshal.