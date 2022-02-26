India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20: Iyer's fifty guides hosts to seven wicket win; Men in Blue pocket series

India continued their superb run of form as they beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the second T20I at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Defending 183 to level the series, Sri Lanka got an early breakthrough as Rohit Sharma was castled in the first over by Dushmantha Chameera. To ease the pressure, Shreyas Iyer hit Binura Fernando for a hat-trick of fours in the fifth over. Ishan Kishan could not repeat his heroics of the first match as he was caught by Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka at mid-wicket off the bowling of Lahiru Kumara in the sixth over. At the end of the powerplay, India had lost both the openers with just 46 on the board.

With the run rate rising, Iyer counterattacked the Lankan bowlers. He thumped a six off the bowling of Chamika Karunaratne on the penultimate delivery of the 11th over to register his second consecutive fifty.

India's Shreyas Iyer notched back-to-back fifties against Sri Lanka (Image: AP) India's Shreyas Iyer notched back-to-back fifties against Sri Lanka (Image: AP)

Iyer in the company of Sanju Samson steadied India's chase as India went past 100 in the 12th over. Shanaka, looking to break the partnership, brought Kumara back into the attack. This over from Kumara proved an entertaining affair. Samson launched a stunning attack as he muscled a four and three sixes in first five balls. Samson wanted to finish the over in style as he swung his bat hard on the last delivery but the ball flew to short third-man where Binura Fernando pulled off a stunning one-handed catch. But with 23 runs from the over, Samson had titled the equation in India's favour. Samson was back in the dressing room after making a quickfire 39.

Samson's wicket did not help the Lankans as the damage had been done by then. Ravindra Jadeja, who was promoted up the batting order, blasted 45 from just 18 balls as India chased down the total with 17 balls to spare. Iyer , who was named Player of the Match, remained unconquered at 74.

Earlier in the day, the toss went Sharma's way and he opted to bowl first.

Unlike in the first T20I at Lucknow, Sri Lanka were off to a steady start as Danushka Gunathilaka and Pathum Nissanka managed 32 runs in the Powerplay.

The eighth over of the Lankan innings was an eventful one. Gunathilaka attacked Jadeja to up the ante and hit two sixes and a four on the first three balls. Gunathilaka was hungry for more big hits as he attempted a wild slog on the fourth delivery but mishit the ball in the air and Iyer at long-on caught the ball. The opener walked back after making 38 from 29 balls hitting four fours and two sixes. The 67-run partnership between Gunathilaka and Nissanka became the highest opening stand for Sri Lanka against India in the format.

Asalanka, who had hit a fighting fifty in the previous game, was trapped dead in front in the next over as he tried to sweep Chahal. Yet another wicket fell in the next over as Kamil Mishara chipped a ball from Harshal Patel into the hands of Shreyas Iyer at short cover. Three quick wickets slowed down the Lankans as they could only score only 11 runs between the 10th to the 12th over.

Chandimal hit a half-volley from Bumarah in the 15th over straight down the ground for a boundary. But off the next ball, Bumrah outfoxed the batter as he bowled a slower one and Chandimal ended up hitting the ball to Sharma at short cover.

Nissanaka slogged Chahal in the 16th over for a boundary and brought up his fifty in style. Shanaka walloped Patel for two sixes and a four in 17th over. Nissanka followed his skipper's footsteps and hit Bumrah for three fours.

Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka bats during the second Twenty20 international cricket match between India and Sri Lanka, in Dharmsala (Image: AP) Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka bats during the second Twenty20 international cricket match between India and Sri Lanka, in Dharmsala (Image: AP)

Nissanka was dismissed when he tried to reverse-lap a fuller ball from Kumar but the ball hit the pads. The Lankan opener walked back after scoring 75 from 53 balls smashing eleven fours in the process. Shanaka continued his assault and hit Patel for a four and two sixes in the 20th over. He remained unbeaten on 47 in just 19 balls. Indian bowlers conceded 80 runs in the last five overs of the Lankans raked up 183/5 in 20 overs.