India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test, Day 3: Jadeja, Ashwin enter record books as hosts wrap up thumping victory in Mohali

It was a spin masterclass by Ravindra ‘Rockstar’ Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin as India steamrolled Sri Lanka by an innings and 222 runs to take a 1-0 lead after the first Test at Mohali on Sunday (March 6). The win ensures India cannot lose the two-match series and also adds some valuable points for the hosts on the ICC World Test Championship (2021-2023) Points Table

Jadeja who blitzed the Sri Lankan bowling attack on Day 2 , finishing unbeaten with a record-breaking 175* followed that up with another lethal performance, this time with the ball in hand. It was the allrounder's third consecutive Player of the Match performance in as many Test matches at Mohali (2015, 2016, 2022*).

Jadeja grabbed 5/41 in the first innings, becoming only the third Indian overall and the first in nearly 50 years to record a 150+ score and grab a five-wicket haul in the same test. The previous two being Vinoo Mankad (184 & 5/196 vs ENG in 1952) and Polly Umrigar (172* & 5/107 vs WI in 1962)

Meanwhile, Ravichandran Ashwin (436*) eclipsed the legendary Kapil Dev (434) to take the second spot on the list of most wickets in Tests for India. Only Anil Kumble (619) has more wickets in whites for India than Ashwin.

Sri Lanka resumed their 1st Innings on Day 3 with 108/4 on the board at the start of play and Pathum Nissanka along with Charith Asalanka at the crease.

Together the duo offered some good resistance at the start of play, stitching together a 58-run partnership for the fifth wicket. Nissanka showed good application and even got his half-century during the course of the partnership.

However, it was Jasprit Bumrah who opened the floodgates when he trapped Asalanka with a superbly disguised slower off-cutter, for the fifth consecutive LBW dismissal of the innings, reducing Sri Lanka to 161/5.

Then it was a steady procession of batters returning without troubling the scoreboard at all. Jadeja got Niroshan Dickwella (2) caught at square leg before sending back Suranga Lakmal (0) on a duck in the same over.

Mohammad Shami then bounced out Lasith Embuldeniya (0) and Jadeja returned to once again take two in a single over as he got rid of both Vishwa Fernando (0) and Lahiru Kumara (0) in the 65th over. Jadeja finished with 5/41 to become only the sixth player in history to have scored 150+ and taken a five-for in the same match.

Nissanka remained unbeaten on 61* but with the last four batters returning on duck, Sri Lanka folded for just 174, still trailing by a massive 400 runs as Rohit Sharma enforced the follow-on.

Ashwin with 436 wickets from 85 Tests went past Kapil Dev to become the second-highest wicket-taker for India in Tests. Only Anil Kumble (619) has more wickets. (Image: AP)

There was no real response in the 2nd Innings for Sri Lanka as Ashwin landed the first blow getting rid of opener Lahiru Thirimanne on a duck in the 3rd over. Ashwin then set up Nissanka (6) beautifully in the 7th over, sending down a series of off-breaks before nailing a straighter delivery which took a slight edge for Rishabh Pant to gobble up behind the stumps.

Shami then got one delivery to straighten after hitting the pitch and take a healthy edge en route to Pant, getting rid of Sri Lankan skipper Dimuth Karunaratne (27) in the 16th over.

With Sri Lanka reeling at 45/3, Angelo Matthews (28) and Dhananjaya de Silva (30) showed some fight as they stitched together the highest partnership of the 2nd innings, adding 49 runs for the fourth wicket.

Their resistance was soon broken by none other than Jadeja himself who just couldn’t be away from the action. The left-arm spinner tossed it up to Dhananjaya who looked to go for the inside-out lofted shot but picked out the man at extra cover.

Ashwin then ensured he wrote his own name into the record books, going past the legendary Kapil Dev (434 wickets from 131 Tests) on the list of most Test wickets for India. It was wicket no 435 for Ashwin when he drew the outside edge from Asalanka coming from just 85 Tests.

That dismissal was also wicket no. 3 for Ashwin in the second innings and it quickly turned into a mini-contest of sorts as to who would get the five-wicket haul when Jadeja stormed in to get rid of Matthews and Lakmal (0) in the 37th over and match Ashwin’s tally for the innings.

Jadeja then went ahead in the race as he grabbed wicket no. 4 in the 51st over when Embuldeniya was squared up with a delivery that kept low and conceded a healthy edge back to Pant in the 51st over.

Shami threatened to disrupt that mini-contest when he grabbed his second scalp of the day, getting rid of Fernando LBW in the 54th over.

With just one wicket up for grabs, Rohit deployed a spin attack of both Jadeja and Ashwin in his quest to end Sri Lanka’s innings. Meanwhile, Dickwella (51* off 81 balls) brought up his half-century off 78 balls in the 59th over.

Finally, it was Ashwin who ended the innings when he grabbed wicket no. 436, getting rid of Kumara in the 60th over as Sri Lanka folded with just 178 runs to hand India a handsome victory.