India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI: Have to show up and play competitive cricket, says captain Dasun Shanaka

Jan 9, 2023

"None of the teams in recent past except for South Africa have won in India. Even we gave a good fight in Mumbai. But they came stronger, we need to play competitive cricket," Shanaka said on the eve of the ODI series.

Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka on Monday, January 9 said he's counting on the positives from the recently-concluded T20 series against India and put up a fight in the three-match ODI rubber beginning here on Tuesday, January 10.

Sri Lanka came close in the first T20I before losing by two runs, while in the second T20I in Pune they defeated India by 16 runs.
In the series-decider in Rajkot, Suryakumar Yadav sealed a 2-1 win for the hosts with a swashbuckling hundred.
Stressing on the need to do well, he further said: "It's an important tournament for all Sri Lankans because the World Cup is going to be held here in India, so looking forward to this series."
"It's a very good preparation, the conditions would be similar. The boys are ready for that, they know the importance of this tournament." The Lankan skipper was their top run-getter with 124 runs at a strike rate of 187.87 in the T20I series.
"Before coming here, I really wanted to do well, practised more, it's very important to play well in India." The Lankan skipper feels it will be a high-scoring affair.
"We have seen the deck and it appears to be a high scoring game." Still reeling from Suryakumar's assault, Shanaka was asked how he plans to stop the in-form Indian batter.
"This is a familiar question for all the captains. Suryakumar is a 360-player with the form he's in. It's about bowling in the right areas and executing your plans well."

