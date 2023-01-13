Hockey World Cup 2023 LIVE: Amit Rohidas' goal helps India dominate Quarter-I
By CNBCTV18.com | Jan 13, 2023 7:50 PM IST (Updated)
Hockey World Cup 2023 India vs Spain LIVE Updates: Get live Scores and updates from the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar - Rourkela here.
Live Updates
India vs Spain Quarter- II: IND 1 - 0 ESP
The fast and furious play of the first quarter has been replaced by calm controlled hockey in the second half. The two teams are approaching the second quarter with bit more caution. But it is India who are still in command thanks to the goal from the stick of Amit Rohidas.
Jan 13, 2023 7:50 PM
India vs Spain Quarter- II: IND 1 - 0 ESP
Spain dominating the second quarter as it is now the Indians who are struggling to put together a string of passes. Spain manage to attack and almost score a goal. That was close.
Jan 13, 2023 7:47 PM
India vs Spain Quarter- II: IND 1 - 0 ESP
Spain playing the second quarter with much more caution and control. They would not want to concede a second goal.
Jan 13, 2023 7:45 PM
India vs Spain Quarter- II: IND 1 - 0 ESP
And the second quarter is underway. A slight change for India as Sreejesh is now by the sidelines and it is Pathak who is now in between the sticks for the second quarter.
Jan 13, 2023 7:44 PM
India vs Spain Quarter- I: IND 1 - 0 ESP
That is how the first quarter went by. India the clear winner.
Jan 13, 2023 7:42 PM
India vs Spain Quarter- I: IND 1 - 0 ESP
India have dominated the first quarter. India high on possession and with a goal India have clinched the first 15 minutes of the play.
Jan 13, 2023 7:39 PM
India vs Spain Quarter - I: IND 1 - 0 ESP
India on charge as India win their third PC. But the PC is wasted as captain Harmanpreet fires the ball wide.
Jan 13, 2023 7:38 PM
India vs Spain Quarter - I: IND 1 - 0 ESP
AND INDIA GET THEIR FIRST GOAL OF THIS WORLD CUP! India win a second penalty corner soon after the first PC and this time Indians were cool and clinical in converting the PC. And the goal scorer is Amit Rohidas.
Jan 13, 2023 7:36 PM
India vs Spain Quarter - I
CHANCE WASTED! India fail to convert the penalty corner. It was Hardik who pushed the ball but Jarmanpreet fired the ball wide of the goal.
Jan 13, 2023 7:34 PM
India vs Spain Quarter - I
AND HERE COMES THE CHANCE AS INDIA WIN THE FIRST PENALTY CORNER OF THE MATCH!
Jan 13, 2023 7:33 PM
India vs Spain Quarter - I
Spain have been pushed on the back foot after their first attack which came soon after the pushback. It has been all India but all India need is the first goal to take control of the match.
Jan 13, 2023 7:32 PM
India vs Spain Quarter - I
India now winning possession back from Spain with increasing frequency. The two teams will be counting on their mid-field. India once more on the charge but the finishing is something that has been lacking since the start.
Jan 13, 2023 7:30 PM
India vs Spain Quarter - I
Spain trying to stitch together passes, but India win the ball back from their opponents and attack but once more the finishing is not good as Spain's defense manage to deal with the Indian attack.
Jan 13, 2023 7:28 PM
India vs Spain Quarter - I
India now in command as the hosts manage to attack Spain once more. But yet again Spain's alert defense manage to diffuse the danger.
Jan 13, 2023 7:26 PM
India vs Spain Quarter - I
After that first attack from Spain, India has managed to slow down Spain and taken some control of the proceedings. India now manage to take the ball to the other end of the pitch but Spain avert the danger.