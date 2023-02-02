India vs South Africa Women's T20I Tri-Series Final LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch

The final match between India Women's team and South Africa Women's team will be played at Buffalo Park in East London, South Africa. The match will begin at 6.30 pm IST on February 2.

The Woman in Blue will be hoping to secure a crucial victory as they take on hosts South Africa for the first time in the India-W vs South Africa-W vs West Indies-W T20I Tri-Series Final on Thursday. With the Women's T20 World Cup just over a week away, India will be hoping to end the series on a high. This will be the second time that India play against South Africa in the series as the repeat match was a washout. The first match ended in India's favour.

Where and when will the final between India-W and South Africa-W be played?

The final is going to be played at Buffalo Park in East London, South Africa. The match is set to begin at 6.30 pm IST on Thursday (February 2). The teams will toss the coin half an hour before the start of the match to determine who bowls or bats first.

Where to watch the finals?

Star Network will telecast the IND-W vs SA-W vs WI-W Tri-series matches in India. Viewers can catch the final live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English) along with other Star Sports language channels. The matches can also be caught on DD Sports 1.0 channels. For people looking to catch the live broadcast through OTT or livestreaming platforms, the matches will be available on Disney+Hotstar app and website.

All major telecom operators in India, Vi, Jio and Airtel offer their customers complimentary access to Disney+Hotstar app on certain subscription plans. Customers who have subscribed to Airtel TV or Jio TV can also catch the broadcast live on the respective apps.

India Women vs South Africa Women Predicted Playing XI:

India Women's team probable XI: Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Yastika Bhatia (WK), Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar

South Africa Women's team probable XI: Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus (C), Chloe Tryon, Annerie Dercksen, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta (WK), Tumi Sekhukhune, Shabnim Ismail, Nonkululeko Mlaba