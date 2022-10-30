Summary
Follow the live score and updates from the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 clash between India and South Africa being played at the Perth Stadium, Perth on Sunday, October 30.
Beautiful start from Kohli as he gets off with back-to-back FOURs on the first two balls. He then gives himself a scolding after only blocking out the 3rd ball which was full onto the stumps again. Ngidi just draws back his length a little and then starts troubling Kohli. CAUGHT! The ploy works as Kohli gets impatient and is rushed into the pull with Rabada taking a good catch at fine leg. Hooda walks out and blocks the final delivery. 8 runs and a wicket come off the over.
India 41/3 after 7 overs.
Nortje cuts Kohli in half on the 1st delivery but it flies over the stumps and escapes for FOUR byes. Kohli drives the 2nd ball to cover for a single. Suryakumar gets a thick inside edge which bounces past the stumps for a single. Kohli steers the 5th ball to third man for a single. Just 7 runs come off the over.
India 33/2 after 6 overs.
What a start for Ngidi! Rohit shows aggression on the 1st delivery as he goes aerial over cover but doesn’t connect well and gets just 2 runs. CAUGHT! This time the extra bounce catches Rohit by surprise and the India captain only sends it looping high for an easy catch. Kohli gets off the mark with a single. Ngidi gives away just singles off the next two balls. CAUGHT! Ngidi strikes again on the final delivery as this time Rahul gets an edge which carries comfortably into the welcome hands of Markram at slip. Just 5 runs and 2 wickets come off the over.
India 26/2 after 5 overs.
Rohit flicks the 2nd ball to square leg for a quick single. Rahul taps the 3rd delivery to the off-side with soft hands for another quick run. Rohit with great timing on the flick for FOUR on the 4th ball. Rabada responds with a quicker delivery that hits Rohit on the thigh. Rohit nudges the last ball to backward square leg for a single. 7 runs come off the over.
India 21/0 after 4 overs.
Now Rahul gets off the mark as Parnell sends the 2nd ball right in the slot and Rahul smokes it for SIX. He then pulls the 3rd ball over short midwicket for a single. Rohit dabs the 4th ball to third man for a quick single. The 5th delivery hits Rahul on the body and he requires some treatment before being able to continue. He then backs away and looks to cut on the last ball but is beaten. 8 runs come off the over.
India 14/0 after 3 overs.