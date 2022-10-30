Homesports news

India vs South Africa Live T20 World Cup 2022 Score: Ngidi strikes again as Kohli joins Rahul and Rohit in the dugout

India vs South Africa Live T20 World Cup 2022 Score: Ngidi strikes again as Kohli joins Rahul and Rohit in the dugout

1 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

Summary

Follow the live score and updates from the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 clash between India and South Africa being played at the Perth Stadium, Perth on Sunday, October 30.

Live Updates

FOUR! Streaky from Surya as he gets a thick edge which just flies over the leaping slip fielder to find the ropes. 

And another one bites the dust! Hooda throws his bat at the full delivery outside off but it's too quick from Nortje who draws the outside edge which carries into the gloves of de Kock. 

Hooda c de Kock b Nortje 0 (3)

Beautiful start from Kohli as he gets off with back-to-back FOURs on the first two balls. He then gives himself a scolding after only blocking out the 3rd ball which was full onto the stumps again. Ngidi just draws back his length a little and then starts troubling Kohli. CAUGHT! The ploy works as Kohli gets impatient and is rushed into the pull with Rabada taking a good catch at fine leg. Hooda walks out and blocks the final delivery. 8 runs and a wicket come off the over. 

India 41/3 after 7 overs. 

What a spell this is turning out to be from Ngidi! He bangs it short and Kohli goes for the pull but only gets a thick top edge which flies high towards fine leg to find the fielder who takes a smart catch at the edge of the ropes. 

Kohli c Rabada b Ngidi 12 (11)

FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries now as Kohli flicks the next ball through the on-side this time. 

FOUR! Beautiful cover drive from Kohli on the 1st delivery to find the gap beautifully past mid-off. 

Nortje cuts Kohli in half on the 1st delivery but it flies over the stumps and escapes for FOUR byes. Kohli drives the 2nd ball to cover for a single. Suryakumar gets a thick inside edge which bounces past the stumps for a single. Kohli steers the 5th ball to third man for a single. Just 7 runs come off the over. 

India 33/2 after 6 overs. 

Anrich Nortje, right-arm fast, comes into the attack

What a start for Ngidi! Rohit shows aggression on the 1st delivery as he goes aerial over cover but doesn’t connect well and gets just 2 runs. CAUGHT! This time the extra bounce catches Rohit by surprise and the India captain only sends it looping high for an easy catch. Kohli gets off the mark with a single. Ngidi gives away just singles off the next two balls. CAUGHT! Ngidi strikes again on the final delivery as this time Rahul gets an edge which carries comfortably into the welcome hands of Markram at slip. Just 5 runs and 2 wickets come off the over. 

India 26/2 after 5 overs. 

Edged and gone! Rahul looks to guide the ball down to third man but only gets an edge onto the ball to find the man at slip. 

Rahul c Markram b Ngidi 9 (14)

No timing at all as Rohit backs away looking to pull but it only comes off the top half of the bat and goes looping high to the leg-side where Ngidi chases it down and takes a comfortable catch. 

Rohit c and b Ngidi 15 (14)

Lungi Ngidi, right-arm fast, comes into the attack

Rohit flicks the 2nd ball to square leg for a quick single. Rahul taps the 3rd delivery to the off-side with soft hands for another quick run. Rohit with great timing on the flick for FOUR on the 4th ball. Rabada responds with a quicker delivery that hits Rohit on the thigh. Rohit nudges the last ball to backward square leg for a single. 7 runs come off the over. 

India 21/0 after 4 overs. 

FOUR! Full onto the pads and Rohit flicks it beautifully through square leg for four. 

Now Rahul gets off the mark as Parnell sends the 2nd ball right in the slot and Rahul smokes it for SIX. He then pulls the 3rd ball over short midwicket for a single. Rohit dabs the 4th ball to third man for a quick single. The 5th delivery hits Rahul on the body and he requires some treatment before being able to continue. He then backs away and looks to cut on the last ball but is beaten. 8 runs come off the over. 

India 14/0 after 3 overs. 