Beautiful start from Kohli as he gets off with back-to-back FOURs on the first two balls. He then gives himself a scolding after only blocking out the 3rd ball which was full onto the stumps again. Ngidi just draws back his length a little and then starts troubling Kohli. CAUGHT! The ploy works as Kohli gets impatient and is rushed into the pull with Rabada taking a good catch at fine leg. Hooda walks out and blocks the final delivery. 8 runs and a wicket come off the over.India 41/3 after 7 overs.