Uphill task for Team India as it is yet to beat South Africa in 2022

South Africa defeated India by 4 wickets in the second of the five-match T20Is at Barabati Stadium on Sunday. With the win, South Africa has taken a commanding 2-0 lead in the five-match series. What's perplexing is these defeats are not one-offs. India and South Africa have squared off eight times in 2022 and South Africa has won all eight games.

India is the number one ranked team in the T20Is, ranked second in the Tests and fourth in the ODIs. In comparison, South Africa ranks fourth on the World T20I rankings, fourth in the red-ball cricket and sixth in the 50-over format.

Gulf or no gulf in the rankings, South Africa seems to have figured out India in 2022. South Africa's winning streak against India includes wins across the three formats and in both genders of cricket.

In women's cricket and in terms of rankings the difference isn't stark. South Africa is placed second while India is fourth in the ODIs. In T20Is rankings India are fourth and South Africa is a spot below India at five.

Irrespective of what India has tried against South Africa this whole year, they have come short. Here is how South Africa have dominated India in 2022.

India go down 1-2 in the three-match Test series

Contrary to the current form, India ended 2021 with a win over South Africa in the Boxing Day Test at Centurion. KL Rahul's century in the first innings and Mohammed Shami's eight wickets in the match had propelled India to a thumping 113-run win. The match was India's last international fixture for 2021.

The change of year reversed India's fortunes. South Africa bounced back strongly after the defeat at Centurion to win the next two Tests. South African Test captain Dean Elgar's unbeaten 96 was enough as the team chased down 240. It was India's first defeat at Johannesburg. At Cape Town in the third Test, South Africa produced another successful run chase as this time they overcame the target of 212 thanks to Keegan Petersen's classy 82. The win meant that South Africa had completed a come-from-behind series win. It was two losses for India at the start of 2022.

South Africa Test captain Dean Elgar holds aloft the series Trophy after defeating India 2-1 (Image: Reuters)

South Africa clean sweep the ODI series against India

The Test series was followed by three one-day internationals. Rohit Sharma was expected to lead the team but he was declared unfit and hence the responsibility fell on KL Rahul. What followed was a complete disaster as India was crushed 0-3 in the series.

Under their white-ball skipper Temba Bavuma South Africa won the first two matches by 31 runs and 7 wickets at Paarl followed by a narrow 4-run win in the third ODI at Cape Town.

South Africa's ODI and T20I skipper Temba Bavuma lifts the ODI series trophy after defeating India 3-0 (Image: Reuters)

So by the end of the series, India had lost 5 matches against South Africa across Tests and ODIs.

South Africa ends India's ODI World Cup campaign

The Indian women's team started their ODI World Cup campaign in style as they demolished arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening fixture. But the team lost three of the next five matches against New Zealand, England and Australia. It meant that the team headed by Mithali Raj had to win their final group game against South Africa to keep their semifinal hopes alive.

The match against South Africa proved to be a thriller and a crushing blow to the Indian hopes. Batting first India posted a healthy 274/7 thanks to fifties from Raj and openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafalia Verma.

South Africa's chase went all the way down to the final over as the team needed 7 runs off the final 6 balls of the game which had its thrills but did not go India's way.

The match proved to be the last international outing for Raj as she announced her retirement from all forms of cricket in June.

India's ODI team walks back dejected after defeat against South Africa which saw their World Cup campaign come to an end (Image: ICC)

Losing the first two matches of the ongoing five-match T20I series

Let's now come back to the present. Bavuma and his troop are touring India for the five-match T20I series. The likes of Rohit, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami have been rested after a gruelling IPL season and KL Rahul is injured leaving captaincy duties with Rishabh Pant.

However, this should not be an excuse as India now boasts of being ready with two simultaneous teams and the inform Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik have made a comeback. Strong IPL performances have also seen fresh faces like Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik make it to the Indian camp.

Till now, neither a new captain nor the in-form IPL lads have managed to turn India's 2022 fortune against South Africa

The Proteas proved too good for the men in Blue first in a tall chase at Delhi then again in a tricky run chase in Cuttack. South Africa found unlikely heroes in Rassie van der Dussen and Heinrich Klaasen in the two games to take a commanding lead.

David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen celebrate after South Africa chased down their record total against India in the first T20I at Delhi (Image: BCCI)