India vs South Africa 3rd test: Pujara departs after a gritty 43; Rahane falls cheap

Captain Virat Kohli and experienced number three Cheteshwar Pujara steered India to 75 for two at lunch after an even opening session on the first day of the third and final test against South Africa at Newlands on Tuesday.

The pair have put on an unbeaten 42 for the third wicket with Pujara to resume on 26 and Kohli on 15, after the home side had picked up early wickets having been asked to field.

It has been an important rebuilding job for the visitors with the series evenly poised at 1-1 going into the final test.

India is taking on hosts South Africa at Cape Town in the climax of the ongoing test series between the two sides. While India will be hoping to make history by winning their first-ever test series in South Africa , the hosts will be hoping that their performance in the Wanderers test will inspire them to thwart India’s quest for glory

For India , the Wanderers test had been a reality check. Despite widespread hope that the visitors will sweep away any challenge put forward by the hosts, reality turned out to be different and it was the Proteas who had the last laugh. Virat Kohli won the toss and decided to bat first.

There are several positives for team India. Skipper Virat Kohli’s return is definitely one of them. While Kohli hasn't scored a century in 25 innings, since he made 136 against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens in November 2019, he is still a threat to any opposition. The performances by Rahane and Pujara in the second innings at the Wanderers also will improve the confidence of the Indian side. If the Indian batters will be able to convert their good starts to big numbers the opposition will have a tough outing for sure.

On the bowling front, India looks solid despite the questions about the fitness of pacer Mohammed Siraj. While Rishab Pant’s batting form is raising eyebrows, he could well be one inning away from changing his fortunes.

India XI:

KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (capt), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), R Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav

For the Proteas, the victory in the second test has surely been a confidence booster. For a South Africa team that has lost a number of experienced players in recent years and slipped to number six in the ICC Test Rankings, victory in Cape Town could be a turning point, according to skipper Elgar.

”We are trying to be as stable as possible with regards to the playing XI. We saw at The Wanderers (in the second test), the moment we brought the intensity it seemed to fluster the Indians quite a lot. It would be silly for us to not try and replicate that,” he added.

South Africa XI: Dean Elgar (capt), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Duanne Olivier

Venue: Newlands, Cape Town

Date: January 11-15

What to expect

The Newlands pitch is traditionally a seamer’s paradise, with Australia bowled out for 47 in 2011 and New Zealand for 45 in 2013, but does not have the pace and bounce of Highveld tracks. This in turn will mean that the match is likely to be a close contest that could last the whole five days.

-with agency inputs