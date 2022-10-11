India vs South Africa 3rd ODI preview: Possible XI, where to watch live and betting odds

By Prakhar Sachdeo

Mini For South Africa winning every ODI from hereon matters a lot as it will decide their fate for the next year's 50-over World Cup. On the other hand several of the players in the current Indian squad don't get regular gametime so they are trying to punch above their weight in order to nail a spot in ODI team with an eye on the big event. It is in this context that the 3rd and the final ODI will be played between the two teams at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

South Africa will be desperate to clinch the ODI series against India, when the two teams lock horns for the third and final match at Arun Jaitley stadium, New Delhi on Tuesday.

The ongoing ODI series in locked at one match apiece going into the final one-dayer.

South Africa had a winning start as the team registered a close 9-run win in the series opener at Lucknow. But India bounced back with an emphatic 7-wicket win in Jharkhand.

With every ODI match win helping a team to fetch vital points on the World Cup Super League (WCSL) table, South Africa are desperate to add as many points as they can to qualify for next year's World Cup.

The Proteas are currently placed 11th on the WCSL table with 59 points from 15 matches. The top 10 teams get a direct qualification for the next year's 50-over World Cup to be played in India. With South Africa cricket board cancelling their January 2023 ODI series against Australia and preferring to stage a revamped T20 cricket league, South Africa don't have many matches left in hand in order to qualify for the World Cup.

The loss in Jharkhand is a blow for South African hopes but much ground can sill be covered.

It is in this backdrop that South Africa would be taking the field at the Arun Jaitley stadium.

The big question for the visitors will be to weather bring regular skipper Temba Bavuma back in the mix for the final match.

Bavuma missed the previous encounter on the grounds of illness. But Bavuma's presence hasn't made much of a difference for South Africa either. Bavuma has managed only 11 runs in four innings on this tour of India. There have been growing voices questioning his suitability in South Africa's white-ball cricket.

How to fit Bavuma in the playing XI remains South Africa's only concern with the bowling department comprising the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Wayne Parnell, Lungi Ngidi, Keshav Maharaj all amongst wickets.

For the second-string Indian team, the task would be to get stand-in captain Shikhar Dhawan and his opening partner Shubhman Gill amongst runs. Dhawan and Gill have scored 17 runs and 31 runs respectively in the series so far. Their early dismissal has meant that a lot of heavy lifting in the batting had to be done by the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan in the two games.

Several of the players in the current Indian squad don't get regular gametime so they are trying to punch above their weight in order to nail a spot in ODI team with an eye for the next year's 50-over World Cup.

In the bowling department, Mohammad Siraj, who has been touted as a possible replacement for injured Jasprit Bumrah in the T20 World Cup squad, has made a strong case for himself. Spinners Shahbaz Ahmed and Ravi Bishnoi have also had good debuts.

Pitch

The last ODI played at the Arun Jaitley stadium was an India-Australia match played in 2019. The previous international match hosted at this stadium was a T20 game between India and South Africa when the latter had toured India earlier this year. That match was a high scoring affair. Expect another batting friendly pitch for this game.

Conditions

According to Accuweather tomorrow Delhi will mostly cloudy with a thunderstorm in spots. The temperature will be between 29°C to 21° C.

Expected Playing XIs

India's possible XI

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan

South Africa's possible XI

Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj (c), Bjorn Fortuin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

