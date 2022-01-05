India vs South Africa 2nd Test, Day 3: SA reaches 118 for 2 in chase of 240

Coming out with a strong response in pursuit of a challenging 240-run target, South Africa ended day three of the second Test against India at 118 for two, on Wednesday. Skipper Dean Elgar (46), who took many a blow on his body, and Rassie van der Dussen (11) will resume the home chase on Thursday morning. They need 122 more runs to level the series.

India removed opener Aiden Markaram (34) and Keegan Petersen (28) but the home batters ensured there were no more setbacks after that. Earlier, resuming at 85 for two, India put on board 266 runs.

Cheteshwar Pujara (53), Ajinkya Rahane (58), Hanuma Vihari (40 not out) and Shardul Thakur (28) defied the Proteas attack. Pacers Lungi Ngidi (3/43), Marco Jansen (3/67) and Kagiso Rabada (3/73) shared nine wickets between them.

India is leading the series 1-0, having won the Centurion Test by 113 runs.

Brief Scores:

India: 202 and 266 in 60.1 overs (A Rahane 58, C Pujara 53; K Rabada 3/73, M Jansen 3/67, L Ngidi 3/43).

South Africa: 202 and 118 for 2 in 40 overs. (D Elgar 46 batting, A Markaram 34, R Ashwin 1/14, S Thakur 1/24).