India vs South Africa 2nd Test, Day 2: Thakur gives India much needed break; dismisses Elgar

Cricket can be a beautiful yet cruel game sometimes where your fortune can change in a matter of deliveries. Nothing can be a perfect example of this than the predicament team India has found itself as we head towards the second day of the test match.

India had everything going in its favor on the eve of the second test match. After its big win in the first test, most experts and fans were hoping for a historic victory in the second test that will ensure the visitors will win their first-ever test series in South Africa. A change in playing eleven and leadership following an injury to Virat Kohli could not bring cheers to the Proteas dressing room as the home team was fighting its own demons. It seemed to be going in the right direction for India after winning the toss as the visitors were 49 for one wicket with just two more overs remaining in the first session of the test.

However, things went south for India from there on after pacer Duanne Olivier (3/64) dismissed Pujara and Rahane in back-to-back deliveries. The South African pacers cashed in on the sudden change of fortune and dismissed India for just 202 despite the resistance by stand-in skipper KL Rahul (50) and R Ashwin (46).

Left-arm pacer Marco Jansen (4/31) was the pick of the South Africa bowlers while Duanne Olivier and Kagiso Rabada (3/64) also played their part.

With the Proteas ending the first day at 35 for the loss of one wicket, India will be hoping that its pacers will turn the tide of the game with quick wickets early in the morning session.

Brief Scores:

India: 202 all out in 63.1 overs. (Mayank Agarwal 26, KL Rahul 50; Duanne Olivier 3/64, Marco Jansen 4/31, Kagiso Rabada 3/64).

South Africa: 35 for 1 in 18 overs (Dean Elgar batting 11, Keegan Petersen 14; Mohammad Shami 1/15).