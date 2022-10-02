India vs South Africa 2nd T20I LIVE: Rohit, Rahul strike 50-run opening partnership

Mini
India vs South Africa 2nd T20I LIVE: Catch the live score and updates from the 2nd IND vs SA T20I match being played at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.
Teams:
India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh
South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi
