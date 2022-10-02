    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Homesports News

    India vs South Africa 2nd T20I LIVE: Rohit, Rahul strike 50-run opening partnership
    By Prakhar Sachdeo

    Summary

    India vs South Africa 2nd T20I LIVE: Catch the live score and updates from the 2nd IND vs SA T20I match being played at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. 

    Live Updates

    India 73/0 after 8 overs.

    Maharaj to bowl. Rahul has the strike. 

    Ball 1. Maharaj to Rahul. Back of the length delivery on off stump. Rahul square-cuts the ball to deep point for a single. 

    Ball 2. Maharaj to  Rohit. Good length delivery on off stump. Rohit reverse-sweeps the ball to short third-man fielder for one. 

    Ball 3. Maharaj to Rahul. Back of the length delivery on off stump. Rahul pushes the ball to cover for a single. 

    Ball 4. Maharaj to Rohit. Good length delivery on middle stump. Rohit drives the ball to long-on for a single. 

    Ball 5. Maharaj to Rahul. Good length delivery on middle and leg stump. Rahul works the ball to the leg side for one. 

    Ball 6. Maharaj to Rohit . Good length delivery around off stump. Rohit looks to play a revere-sweep but mistimes the shot. 

    There is a halt in the play as a snake has made its way n the field. 

    India 68/0 after 7 overs.

    Anrich Nortje comes into the attack. KL Rahul has the strike. 
     
    Ball 1. Nortje to KL Rahul. Good length delivery on off stump. Rahul guides the ball with soft hands down to third-man for one. 
     
    Ball 2. Nortje to Rohit. Back of the length delivery on off stump. Rohit punches the ball through the covers for a run. 
     
    Ball 3. Nortje to  KL Rahul. SIX! Full length delivery bowled into the pads. A flick of the wrists by Rahul and the ball flies over fine-leg for a maximum. 
     
    Ball 4. Nortje to KL Rahul. Slow back of the length delivery on off stump. Rahul gets on the top of the bounce and drives the ball through backward point for a single. 
     
    Ball 5. Nortje to Rohit. Good length delivery on off stump. Rohit hammers the ball to deep cover for an easy single. 
     
    Ball 6. Nortje to KL Rahul. Good length delivery on middle and leg stump. Rahul clips the ball to square-leg for one run . 

    India 57/0 after 6 overs.

    Keshav Maharaj comes into the attack . Rohit has the strike. 
     
    Ball 1. Maharaj to Rohit. Back of the length delivery on off stump. Rohit punches the ball to point. 
     
    Ball 2. Maharaj to Rohit. Slow back of the length delivery on off stump. Rohit drives the ball in the covers. 
     
    Ball 3. Maharaj to Rohit. FOUR! Slow good length delivery on middle stump. Rohit sweeps the ball to square-leg for a boundary. 
     
    Ball 4. Maharaj to Rohit Slow good length delivery on middle stump. Rohit looks to sweep the ball but the ball raps on the pads. 
     
    Ball 5. Maharaj to Rohit . Slow good length delivery on off stump. Rohit drives the ball in the covers. 
     
    Ball 6. Maharaj to Rohit. FOUR! Back of the length delivery into the pads. Rohit pulls the ball hard for a boundary. 

    India 49/0 after 5 overs.

    Rabada to bowl. Rahul is on strike. 
     
    Ball 1. Rabada to Rahul. Slow back of the length delivery at middle and leg stsump. Rahul helps the ball to mid-off. 
     
    Ball 2.  Rabada to Rahul.  Back of the length delivery on off stump. Rahul plays a late cut to the fielder at short third-man for a single. 
     
    Ball 3. Rabada to Rohit. FOUR! Full length delivery on off stump. Rohit goes back and across and leans to drive the ball thrrough extra-cover for a boundary. 
     
    Ball 4. Rabada to Rohit. Full length delivery bowled into the pads. Rohit flicks the ball to wide long-on for a couple of runs. 
     
    Ball 5. Rabada to Rohit.  Fuller delivery on middle and leg stump. Rohit works the ball to deep mid-wicket for one. 
     
    Ball 5. Rabada to Rahul. WIDE! Fast bouncer way too high for Rahul. Rahul ducks and leaves the ball for the wicketkeeper. 
     
    Ball 6. Rabada to Rahul. FOUR! Short delivery wide of off stump. Rahul slaps the ball through the covers for a boundary. 
     

    India 36/0 after 4 overs.

    Parnell to bowl. Rahul has the strike. 
     
    Ball 1. Parnell to Rahul. SIX! Good length delivery bowled into the pads. Rahul stands firm in the crease and paddle scoops the ball over deep backward square-leg for a maximum. 
     
    Ball 2. Parnell to Rahul. FOUR! Good length delivery on off stump. Rahul stands tall and punches the ball through cover-point for a boundary. 
     
    Ball 3. Parnell to Rahul.  Good length delivery on off stump. Rahul dabs the ball to point for an easy single. 
     
    Ball 4. Parnell to Rohit. FOUR! Slow good length delivery on leg stump. Rohit just helps the ball with soft hands down to fine-leg for a boundary. 
     
    Ball 5. Parnell to Rohit. Good length delivery on off stump. Rohit drives the ball straight to the fielder at point. 
     
    Ball 6.  Parnell to Rohit. Slow overpitched delivery at off stump. Rohit drives the ball back in the direction of Parnell. 
     

    India 21/0 after 3 overs.

    Lungi Ngidi to bowl. Rohit is on strike. 
     
    Ball 1. Ngidi to Rohit. Full length delivery wide of off stump. Rohit drives the ball straight to the fielder at mid-on. 
     
    Ball 2. Ngidi to Rohit. Fuller delivery on middle and leg stump. Rohit flicks the ball to mid-on. 
     
    Ball 3. Ngidi to Rohit. SIX! Slow good length delivery on off stump. Rohit charges down the track and lofts the ball high in the night sky. The ball flies over long-on for a maximum. 
     
    Ball 4. Ngidi to Rohit. Slow full length delivery wide of off stump. Rohit jams his bat down and blocks the ball. 
     
    Ball 5. Ngidi to Rohit. Full length delivery on middle and leg stump. Rohit pushes the ball to mid-on. 
     
    Ball 6. Ngidi to Rohit. Fast back of the length delivery wide of off stump. Rohit flashes his bat to play a big shot but fails to connect! 
     
     

    India 15/0 after 2 overs.

    Wayne Parnell to bowl. Rohit on strike.  

    Ball 1.  Parnell to Rohit. Good length delivery on off stump. Rohit plays a front foot defensive shot. 
     
    Ball 2.   Parnell to Rohit. Good length delivery wide of off stump. Rohit goes for a drive but the ball swings away and beats the bat. 
     
    Ball 3.   Parnell to Rohit. FOUR! Good length delivery on off and middle stump. Rohit looks to play a paddle sweep. The ball takes the top edge of the bat and flies just over the man at first slip for Rohit Sharma's first boundary of the match. 
     
    Rohit Sharma is in some pain as the ball hit Rohit on the hand. The Indian physio is out and checking Rohit's hand.
     
    Ball 4.  Parnell to Rohit. Back of the length delivery fired down the leg side. The ball clips Rohit's pads and goes to the keeper. 
     
    Ball 5.  Parnell to Rohit. Back of the length delivery on middle and leg stump. Rohit tucks the ball to the leg side for an easy single. 
     
    Ball 6.  Parnell to Rahul. FOUR! Back of the length delivery on off stump. Rahul looks to play a late cut. The ball takes an inside edge and goes past the stumps and rolls down to fine-leg for a boundary. 

    India 6/0 after 1 over. 

    Rabada to KL Rahul. 
     
    Ball 1. FOUR! Back of the length delivery wide of off stump. KL Rahul hops and gets on the top of the bounce to cut the ball through backward point for a boundary. 
     
    Ball 2. Good length delivery around off stump. KL Rahul jumps and dabs the ball to backward point for a quick single. 
     
    Ball 3. Good length delivery on off stump. Rohit offers a straight bat to defend the ball. The ball takes an inside edge and then raps on the pads. 
     
    Ball 4. Good length delivery into the pads. The ball raps on the pads and moves to the leg side. Rohit sneaks in a single. 
     
    Ball 5. Good length delivery around off stump. Rahul pushess the ball in the covers. 
     
    Ball 6. Good length delivery on off stump. Rahul plays a solid front foot defenssive shot. 

    Kagiso Rabada to bowl the first over for South Africa. Taking strike for India is KL Rahul. 

    Right then! The players and the umpires have taken the field. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul to open the innings for India. 

    Meanwhile India's ODI squad for the three-match ODI series against South Africa has also been announced. 

    India vs South Africa ODI series: Mukesh, Rajat earn maiden India call-up for SA ODIs
    Patidar, a stylish hitter, has scored centuries in IPL play offs, in the Ranji Trophy final and in "Tests" against New Zealand in last three months. The team would be led by ODI specialist Shikhar…
    India vs South Africa 2nd T20I LIVE: Rohit, Rahul strike 50-run opening partnership

    Teams:

    India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

    South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi

    Temba Bavuma, South African captain: We are gonna bowl first, manage our energies really well. This one looks like a different pitch. We want to do the job with the ball and then the batters to finish it off. We had a few positives from the first game. Just one change. Ngidi comes in for Shamsi.

    Rohit Sharma, Indian captain: We would have fielded as well. Just want to come out, play some good cricket and entertain the crowd. We have never beaten these guys here and it's gonna take a lot of effort from everyone to do that and we have come out prepared and pretty much ready for the game. Not too sure how the conditions will be. When I touched the pitch there was some stickiness and we gotta be a little cautious at the start. We got solid batting line-up and it will be a challenge upfront. We are playing the same team.

    Toss

    South African captain Temba Bavuma wins the toss and opts to bowl first. 

    For now, the weather in Guwhati looks promising and the toss is expected to happen on time. But the forecast for late evening and night is not so promising. 

    Pitch 

    Average score on this ground is 145. There are a few cracks on the pitch. There is dew around. Some dry patches will help the ball to grip. The captain winning the toss should opt to bowl first. 

    South African captain Temba Bavuma would not be fretting much over his team's performance in Thiruvananthapuram. It was a rare batting collapse for South Africa on a pitch that made the ball swing wildly. Instead, it is the bowling that the South African skipper would be looking to strengthen ahead of the match at Guwahati. In Thiruvananthapuram, South Africa looked a bowler short especially when India were 17/2 and the team failed to make further inroads with only five frontline bowlers available at Bavuma's disposal. Expect either fast bowler Lungi Ngidi or all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius to make their way into the playing XI in Guwahati.

    In the opposite camp, South Africa will be looking to bounce back and level the series to preserve their undefeated streak against India in India in white-ball cricket. The Proteas haven't lost either an ODI or a T20I series on Indian soil since 2016.

    Stress in the lower back has rendered the pacer unfit for the series. Fast bowler Mohammed Siraj has been called as a replacement for Bumrah for the series against South Africa. But with the likes of Arshdeep, Chahar and Harshal performing well in the first game, Siraj might have to wait for his chance.

    India's bowling, which has come under severe criticism in the recent past,  looked sharp in the first match and Rohit would expect his bowlers to keep up the good form. But the mood in the Indian camp will be a little sombre with the senior most fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the remaining two matches of the series and is expected to miss the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia.

    Arshdeep's 3/32 and two wickets each by Chahar and Harshal Patel meant that the visitors were restricted to a mere 106/8 in 20 overs. In their chase, Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul hit half-centuries and remained unconquered as India reached home in 16.4 overs with 8 wickets to spare.

    On a green deck at Thiruvananthapuram, Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first. The grass on the pitch assisted India's opening bowling pair of Deepak Chahar and Arshdeep Singh, who ran riot against the Proteas top-order.

    India are 1-0 in the three-match T20I series thanks to a win in the series opener. 

    Hello and welcome to the coverage of the 2nd T20I between India and South Africa to be played at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.

