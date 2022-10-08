India vs South Africa 2nd ODI preview: Possible XI, where to watch live and betting odds

By Prakhar Sachdeo

Mini India will look to bounce back and level the three-match ODI series against South Africa when the two teams meet in the second match at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Sunday. There is also a special interest around fast bowlers Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan and Shardul Thakur as one of these four bowlers could stake claim to the spot left by injured Jasprit Bumrah in India's T20 World Cup squad.

South Africa won the rain-curtailed 1st ODI played at Lucknow by nine runs to go 1-0 up in the series. The match was reduced to 40 overs per side after consistent rains delayed the toss by over an hour at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.

Opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan, who is leading India for the series in the absence of Rohit Sharma, won the toss and opted to bowl first. The match marked the debut of opener Ruturaj Gaikwad and leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi.

South African wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock made a steady 48 before lower down the order Heinrich Klaasen's 74 and David Miller's 75 took the visitors to 249/4 in 40 overs. Shardul Thakur proved to be the standout bowler for India with a spell of 8-0-35-2.

India was off to a shaky start in the chase and it was Shreyas Iyer's quick half-century that steadied the Indian innings. The match seemed to be heading South Africa's way but Sanju Samson's blistering half-century ensured that India stayed alive in the contest. With the required run rate increasing, Samson opened up in the last few overs of India's chase but failed to take his team to the target. Samson's breathtaking strokeplay saw him remain unbeaten on 86 in 63 balls as India fall short by 9 runs.

South Africa would want captain Temba Bavuma to come good with the bat for the Ranchi ODI. Bavuma 's contribution with the bat has come under criticism from former South African skipper AB de Villers and former Test player Alviro Petersen. Bavuma had a forgettable T20I series where he was dismissed on 0 in the first two matches and managed just 3 in the final T20I. The change of format did not help Bavuma either as in Lucknow he scored only 8 before being dismissed by Thakur. With every passing match, Bavuma is increasingly looking like the only weak link in an otherwise settled South African white-ball squad. South Africa will be without all-rounder Dwaine Pretorious for the next two ODIs and for the T20 World Cup as he has sustained a thumb injury.

For India, the ODI series is a chance for several fringe players to prove their worth and make a case for more regular starts in India's playing XI. There is also a special interest around fast bowlers Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan and Shardul Thakur as one of these four bowlers could stake claim to the spot left by injured Jasprit Bumrah in India's T20 World Cup squad. The Indian squad for the T20 World Cup has already departed for Australia but without Bumrah's replacement. So the fast bowlers in India's ODI squad would be using the next two matches to impress upon the Indian selectors.

Pitch

Of the four completed ODIs at JSCA International Stadium Complex, two have been won by the side batting first and the other two have been won by the sides that have chased. One match had to be abandoned. With international cricket returning to Ranchi after a long gap, expect a freshly laid pitch for this one.

Conditions

According to Accuweather, On Sunday there will be "times of clouds and sun with a thunderstorm in parts of the area in the afternoon". The temperature would be in the range of around 30degrees C to 21 degrees C.

Squds

India possible XI

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson (wk), Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan

South Africa possible XI

Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

Where to watch live

The match will be broadcast live on the Starsports network. Online viewers can catch the action via the Disney+Hotstar app. The match begins at 1.30 PM IST.