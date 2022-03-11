India vs SL 2nd Test: All eyes on Kohli, Jadeja and Ashwin as hosts eye series whitewash

India would be keen to maintain their perfect record--across formats--this season when they take on a depleted and demoralised Sri Lanka in the second and final Test that gets underway tomorrow at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Under Rohit Sharma, right from the end of winter and leading into summer, the team has been on a hot streak--the Men in Blue first demolished the West Indies with a series whitewash in both the three-day Test and T20 series and meted out similar treatment to the Sri Lankans in recent T20 series. In the first Test in Mohali, the Indian juggernaut swept aside the islanders, barely breaking a sweat in the process.

Only a Day/Night Test at Bengaluru now remains in India's path to maintain an unblemished record this home season.

There shouldn't be many selection issues for skipper Rohit this Test. Every member of the team from the first Test is sure to get a go in the second game too, Jayant Yadav being the exception--the all-rounder could not contribute much either with the bat or the ball. Given that it is a Day/Night game, the team would prefer to have a fast bowler rather than a spinner in the line-up, so we might see Jayant being replaced by Umesh Yadav or Mohammed Siraj. The team could also look to stifle the Lankans by adding the left-arm spin of Axar Patel to their attack.

When the team takes the field in Bengaluru, all eyes will on three players. Firstly on Virat Kohli -- the former Indian captain has not scored a Test hundred for over two years. With Kohli in Bengaluru, a city that he loves and vice versa, fans would hope that the wait for the elusive hundred is finally over. Interestingly, the last time Kohli reached the three-figure mark was a Day/Night Test -- against Bangladesh in Kolkata. No better ground than M Chinnaswamy for Kohli to end the infuriating wait.

Beyond Kohli, there will be plenty of cheers for Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Following an unbeaten hundred and 9 wickets in the first Test, Jadeja has climbed to the top of the ICC all-rounders' rankings in Tests. Ashwin, who went past Kapil Dev's Test wicket tally of 434 wickets in the previous Test, was also impressive with a fifty and six wickets. The two would be hungry for more success in the second Test.

Sri Lanka's problems have been compounded with Pathum Nissanka being ruled out from the second Test due to a back injury. Nissanka hit a fighting fifty in the first Test to give his side a boost. Sri Lankan captain Dimuth Karunaratne would have liked to add the pace of Dushmantha Chameera to his attack, but that is not an option as the pacer has failed to recover from an ankle injury.

With injuries plaguing the side, the Lankans would be looking to veteran Angelo Matthews to come up with some inspired performances to try and compete against India.

