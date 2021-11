How the two teams have fared so far in the Super 12:

India's campaign got off to a disastrous start as they saw their unbeaten record over Pakistan in World Cup tournaments broken as their neighbors registered a thumping 10-wicket win in their Super 12 opener. Things went from bad to worse for India as New Zealand thumped them by an 8-wicket margin with 33 balls to spare in their 2nd game. However, Virat Kohli and his team bounced back with a dominant win against Afghanistan in their most recent outing. India posted the highest total of the tournament with 210/2 after 20 overs and then restricted Afghanistan to just 144/7 to seal a 66-run victory.

Scotland never really got going in the Super 12 stage with three defeats from their three games so far. They were pummeled by Afghanistan in their first game losing by a margin of 130 runs. Then Namibia restricted Scotland to just 109/8 and knocked off the total with 4 wickets to spare. Scotland's most recent outing was against New Zealand who posted 172/5 and restricted Scotland to just 156/5 to win by 16 runs.