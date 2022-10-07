India vs Pakistan Women's Asia cup 2022: When and where to watch the clash live

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Women's Asia Cup 2022 is in full swing in Sylhet, Bangladesh. Sylhet Outer Cricket Stadium today shall see rivals India take on Pakistan in a hotly contested match. India are unbeaten in the tournament so far. But should Pakistan manage a win over India today, the two teams will be level on points.

India are set to take on arch-rivals Pakistan in the Women's Asia Cup 2022 later today. India are currently at the top of the points table in the seven-nation tournament being hosted by Bangladesh. The Harmanpreet Kaur led side is on a winning run after defeating Sri Lanka, Malaysia and the UAE in its first three matches.

But close at heel of India at the second place on the points tally are Pakistan who have won two of their first three matches of the tournament. Pakistan who are captained by Bismah Maroof won their matches against Malaysia and Bangladesh before a shock loss to Thailand.

Pakistan now have the chance to go level on points with India, should they be able to come out on the top in today's fixture.

When to watch the match?

India vs Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup 2022 match will be played on Friday and it will start at 1 pm IST.

Match 13 of the Women’s Asia Cup T20 will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Bangladesh.

Where to watch the match live?

The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network channels in India. The live streaming of the match will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.