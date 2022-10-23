By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The greatest cricket rivalry resumes at the T20 World Cup 2022 in Melbourne when archrivals India meet on October 23. However, rain is predicted to play spoilsport in the mega encounter. Read on to find out what the team looks like and which team has an upper hand

Just a few hours away from the blockbuster clash of the T20 World Cup 2022… It's the clash of the titans India vs Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23. Touted as the biggest match of the tournament, the rivalry grabs eyeballs from every cricket fan across the globe.

The buildup has been great ahead of the match, but rain is predicted to play spoilsport. However, the two teams wouldn't be fazed by the weather conditions or the pressure the contest brings. This will again be a contest where India's batting prowess will be pitted against Pakistan’s bowling attack.

India have prepared well ahead of the marquee event, with a lot of experiments, combinations and permutations, and are looking like a settled unit now. The batting order boasts a lot of swag. In Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli, India have a dream top order. Add to that, India’s very own Mr 360 degrees – Suryakumar Yadav – and the Indian batting looks classier and more threatening. The presence of a star all-rounder in Hardik Pandya and a veteran finisher in Dinesh Karthik completes a very strong batting unit.

The bowling department is boosted by the return of Mohammed Shami, who has replaced the injured Jasprit Bumrah. But death bowling still remains a concern for the team. Seasoned Bhuvneshwar Kumar and young Arshdeep Singh need to pull up their socks for the mega clash. The spin duties are expected to be performed by Axar Patel, who also gives the batting edge, and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Pakistan, on the other hand, will be bolstered by the return of their star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, who will be again expected to make an impact early in the innings. It’s a star-studded pace attack for the Men in Green with Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah and Mohammad Hasnain all raring to go against Team India. The presence of spin-bowling all-rounders Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz make it a formidable bowling unit. But it’s their batting which has been under pundits’ scrutiny for low acceleration. Skipper Babar Azam and opener Mohammad Rizwan have often been criticized for low strike-rates. However, when they score, they score in heaps! Fakhar Zaman is expected to make the cut as Shan Masood was injured on the head by a Mohammad Nawaz shot during nets on Friday. Asif Ali and Haider Ali would be looking to muscle the Indian bowlers at the ‘G’.

India suffered their first defeat against Pakistan at the T20 WC last year in Dubai. And more recently, they lost the Asia Cup match too, after winning a thriller earlier in the continental tournament. Given the last three encounters between the two sides, it’s anybody’s game to win but Men in Blue look more balanced to edge out Pakistan on Sunday, of course rain gods permitting!

Form Guide (last five matches)

India: L-W-W-W-W

Pakistan: W-W-L-W-W

India vs Pakistan (Head to Head)

Matches played: 11

India: 8

Pakistan: 3

Pitch

The pitch at MCG is a balanced one, which has something to offer to both batters and bowlers. The batters will get value for shots and bowlers will have something in it with extra pace and bounce on offer.

Weather conditions

According to weather.com, there are 70% chances of rain in Melbourne on Sunday. The temperatures will hover between 21° C to 13° C.

Possible XI

India

Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Pakistan

Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah

Top Fantasy Pick suggestions

Batters: Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Babar Azam, Haider Ali

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Mohammad Nawaz, Axar Patel

Bowlers: Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammed Shami, Haris Rauf

Betting Odds (bet 365)

India: 1.50

Pakistan: 2.62

Where to watch

The match begins at 1.30 pm IST. In India, the match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network. Online viewers can follow the live action via Disney+Hotstar.