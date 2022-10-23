Summary
Follow the live score and updates from the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match between India and Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia on Sunday, October 23.
An eventful over from Shami! He starts with a WIDE down leg and has to reload. Ahmed then gets a thick edge on the 1st delivery which just bounces past the stumps. The 2nd ball brushes off the pads as they steal a leg bye. CLOSE! Could’ve been a massive wicket as Masood looks in good nick but the catch wasn’t a clean one from Ashwin. Masood didn’t connect cleanly with the pull and Ashwin looked a tad slow to react as the ball just bounced before popping into his hand. Shami meanwhile ends superbly with 3 dots in a row to Ahmed. Just 3 runs come off the over.
Pakistan 44/2 after 8 overs.
It was an electric start by young Arshdeep Singh as he sent back Pakistan captain Babar Azam on a first-ball duck - Watch the replay here!
Hardik starts off with a lethal bouncer which beats the edge of Ahmed. The batter responds by pulling the 2nd ball into the vast gap at midwicket for 3 runs. CLOSE! Great work by Hardik as Masood taps the ball and scampers off for a single. Hardik is onto the ball in a flash and rattles the stumps with a direct-hit but Masood just about got his bat grounded in time. Ahmed pushes the 5th delivery to long-on for a single. Masood then connects with the pull on the final delivery to send it looping to fine leg for FOUR. 9 runs come off the over.
Pakistan 41/2 after 7 overs.
Shami starts well with 2 dots to Masood. He then offers width on the 3rd ball and this time Masood punishes him with a slash through the off-side for FOUR. Shami overcompensates with a full delivery on the 4th ball and Masood now flicks through the leg-side for 3 runs. Shami responds with a quick delivery down leg which hits Masood on the thigh pad. Masood flicks the last delivery to square leg for a single. 8 runs come off the over.
Pakistan 32/2 after 6 overs.
Masood throws his bat at the 1st delivery but is beaten by the swing from Bhuvi. He then makes good use of the gap at midwicket as he flicks the 2nd ball for 3 runs. Ahmed then flicks the 3rd ball through the leg-side to get off the mark with 2 runs. He shoulders arms on the 4th delivery but then connects superbly with the pull on the 5th ball for FOUR. Bhuvi again searches for swing outside off on the last ball and Ahmed is happy to shoulder arms. 9 runs come off the over.
Pakistan 24/2 after 5 overs.
WHAT AN OVER! Arshdeep starts with a loose delivery onto the pads and Masood just helps it along for FOUR to fine leg. Masood then nudges the 2nd delivery to the leg-side for a single. CLOSE! Now Arshdeep gets one to swing away from Rizwan as the PAK opener looks to defend but is beaten. Arshdeep follows that up with another outswinger which beats the edge. Rizwan then gets a thick leading edge and Kohli is onto the ball in a flash but only gets it on the bounce. CAUGHT! The pressure was building and Rizwan goes for a rash pull shot as Arshdeep bangs it short but only sends it straight down the throat of Bhuvi at fine leg who makes no mistake. 5 runs and a wicket from the over.
Pakistan 15/2 after 4 overs.
Bhuvi is getting some great swing here and the Pakistan batters are struggling to adjust to conditions as India pile up the pressure. WIDE! The 1st delivery is too wide outside off as Bhuvi concedes the extra run. Shah Masood doesn’t get any bat onto the first two balls. He finally manages to flick the 3rd delivery to fine leg for 2 runs. Bhuvi gets the 4th delivery to swing in sharply and again raps the pads of Masood but it was missing leg-stump. Masood squeezes out the 5th delivery for a single. Rizwan gets rapped on the pads on the final delivery but again it was missing leg. Just 4 runs come off the over.
Pakistan 10/1 after 3 overs.
ARSHDEEP YOU BEAUTY! What a start to life on the world stage for young Arshdeep Singh! He beats Babar with a lethal delivery down the leg-stump line and the Pakistan captain is beaten by pace and is trapped plumb. The review doesn’t help either with no bat involved. Shah Masood walks out and cannot get any bat to ball on the first three deliveries he faces. ALMOST! Shah Masood finally gets bat to ball and scampers off for a risky single. Kohli latches onto the ball and had time but his underarm throw just about misses the stumps. Rizwan then releases some pressure with a flick to send the last ball racing for FOUR to fine leg. 5 runs and a wicket from the over.
Pakistan 6/1 after 2 overs.
WHAT A START FOR ARSHDEEP! The left-arm pacer strikes with his very first delivery at the World Cup as he sends down a pacy full delivery down the middle which just seams away to rap Babar on the pads. The PAK captain opts for the review but three reds mean they lose both their opener and a review. Babar walks back on a 'Golden Duck'.
Babar Azam lbw b Arshdeep Singh 0 (1)
Rizwan shoulders arms and watches at the 1st delivery whizzes into the gloves of the keeper. OUCH! Bhuvi gets some extra bounce and Rizwan looks to fend it to the off-side but gets rapped on the fingers as the ball rises up to the bat’s handle. Rizwan now slashes at the 3rd ball but is beaten as the ball just misses the outside edge. A hint of movement now as Bhuvi targets the stumps on the 4th ball but Rizwan blocks it out. CLOSE! Again Rizwan with a wild swing at the 5th delivery but is beaten as the ball seams away from the outside edge. WIDE! Excellent take from DK as the last ball moves away late but the Indian keeper grabs the ball one-handed with a full-length to his left. Bhuvi then finishes with a full delivery onto the stumps and Rizwan looks to have gotten a faint edge before the ball hits his pads. Excellent start from Bhuvi as just 1 run comes off the over.
Pakistan 1/0 after the first over.
Hardik Pandya: Have many fond memories here, I made my T20I debut in Australia, and from there the journey has continued. It's good to be back here, you can't get a better place to play sport and enjoy. The body is fine, I think you should put that topic about my body on rest, you will see me bowling. We are playing international cricket, it's not only about Pakistan bowlers. Any team which is playing will have quality bowing at this level, international cricket has certain standards. So we all are aware about it and as a batting unit we have had a word about it. We have worked very hard to come here. The team that plays well, wins the contest.