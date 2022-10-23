An eventful over from Shami! He starts with a WIDE down leg and has to reload. Ahmed then gets a thick edge on the 1st delivery which just bounces past the stumps. The 2nd ball brushes off the pads as they steal a leg bye. CLOSE! Could’ve been a massive wicket as Masood looks in good nick but the catch wasn’t a clean one from Ashwin. Masood didn’t connect cleanly with the pull and Ashwin looked a tad slow to react as the ball just bounced before popping into his hand. Shami meanwhile ends superbly with 3 dots in a row to Ahmed. Just 3 runs come off the over.Pakistan 44/2 after 8 overs.