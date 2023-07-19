Earlier, in had been reported that the much anticipated Asia Cup games between India and Pakistan will be held in Sri Lanka as agreed upon by the previous dispensation of host PCB, IPL chairman Arun Dhumal confirmed on Wednesday.Dhumal, who is in Durban for the ICC Chief Executives Meet (CEC), informed that BCCI secretary Jay Shah and new PCB management committee chairman Zaka Ashraf met ahead of ICC Board meeting on Thursday to finalise the Asia Cup schedule.

In all likely hood rivals India and Pakistan are set to square-off on September 2 during the 2023 edition of the Asia Cup.

According to a report on ESPNCRICINFO, India and Pakistan will lock horns at in Kandy during the group stages of the Asia Cup 2023. The tournament will likely get underway on August 30 as reported by ESPNCRICINFO.

Six teams -- India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka -- will feature in the 2023 edition of the Asian Cup which will be played in the 50-over format.

The India-Pakistan clash in Kandy will serve as a forerunner to the high-profile match between the same teams during the ICC Men's ODI World Cup. India and Pakistan are bound to play their group-stage match of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup on October 15 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The 2023 Asia Cup will be played in Pakistan and Sri Lanka in a hybrid model approved by the Asia Cricket Council (ACC). The "hybrid model " for this year's Asia Cup had to be adopted after India refused to travel to Pakistan on security concerns. Pakistan were the original hosts of the tournament.

Earlier, PTI had reported that the much anticipated Asia Cup games between India and Pakistan will be held in Sri Lanka as agreed upon by the previous dispensation of host PCB, IPL chairman Arun Dhumal confirmed on Wednesday.

Dhumal, who is in Durban for the ICC Chief Executives Meet (CEC), informed that BCCI secretary Jay Shah and new PCB management committee chairman Zaka Ashraf met ahead of ICC Board meeting on Thursday to finalise the Asia Cup schedule.

Ashraf, who took charge earlier this month, had expressed his displeasure over the hybrid model accepted by the previous regime under Najam Sethi. PCB has the hosting rights for the tournament to be held in Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 31-September 17.

"Our secretary met PCB head Zaka Ashraf and the Asia Cup schedule was finalised and it is on course as it was discussed earlier. There will be four games of league stage in Pakistan, followed by 9 games in Sri Lanka including both India versus Pakistan game and a third game if both teams reach the final," Dhumal told PTI.

Dhumal rubbished reports emerging from Pakistan media that India will travel to the neighbouring country as its sports minister Ehsan Mazari had been claiming.

"There was no such discussion held. Neither India is travelling to Pakistan nor our secretary will be travelling contrary to reports that have surfaced. Only the schedule was finalised," Dhumal added.

(with PTI inputs

)