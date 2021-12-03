India Vs NZ 2nd test delayed due to overnight rain

The second and final Test between India and New Zealand was delayed due to heavy overnight rain on Friday.

The toss has officially been delayed due to wet patches. The umpires will make an inspection of the pitch at 9:30am IST before the toss takes place.

The second Test against New Zealand begins on Friday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The first Test between the two sides had ended in a draw in Kanpur.

The second test match will also have Virat Kohli for the first time since the T20 World Cup.

According to reports, Kane Williamson could skip the match due to a strain in elbow.