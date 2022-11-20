He becomes the second Indian batter to score two T20I centuries in a calendar year after Rohit Sharma in 2018.

Suryakumar Yadav continued his streak of success on Sunday by smashing his second century in T20Is. The right-handed batsman accomplished the milestone during the first T20 match between New Zealand and India. With this, Yadav becomes the second Indian batter to score two T20I centuries in a calendar year after Rohit Sharma in 2018.

Suryakumar got to his century in only 49 balls hitting four magnificent sixes in addition to 11 boundaries.

With more than 1,100 runs in 30 games this season, SKY is the topT20I batsman in the ICC rankings. While averaging over 40 in this period, he has a strike rate of more than 180.

Only Mohammad Rizwan (1,326 T20I runs in 2022) has amassed more runs this year but Yadav is way ahead in the strike-rate comparison. He also has the second-most fifty-plus scores (11 total) by a batter in a single year.

The 32-year-old amassed 239 runs during the World Cup at an outstanding average and strike-rate of 59.75 and 189.68 respectively, and also finished as the third-highest run-scorer in the event.

Yadav has become India’s true Mr 360 degrees with a repertoire of shots all around the ground. The stylish batter, in his own words, doesn’t look to play power shots rather he plays the field. That’s why it’s difficult to contain him as a bowler. Bowlers are left with no answers when SKY hits top gear because he has a shot for every ball.