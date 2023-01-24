IND vs NZ 3rd ODI LIVE: India in command after Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma blast brisk fifties

4 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18.com Jan 24, 2023 2:58 PM IST (Updated)
Summary

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI LIVE: Catch the live score and updates from India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI being played at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

Live Updates

Jan 24, 2023 2:58 PM

IND vs NZ LIVE: India 165/0 after 20  overs.

Santner to bowl. Gill has the strike.
 
Ball 1. Santner to Gill, good length delivery on leg stump. Gill turns the ball behind square on the leg side for one. 
 
Ball 2. Santner to Rohit, back of the length delivery on off stump. Rohit works the ball to mid-wicket. 
 
Ball 3. Santner to Rohit, short delivery wide of off stump. Rohit cuts the ball to deep cover for a single. 
 
Ball 4. Santner to Gill, good length delivery into the pads, Gill hits the ball behind square on the leg side. 
 
Ball 5. Santner to Gill, fast back of the length delivery spinning into the pads. Gill cuts the ball to backward point. 
 
Ball 6. Santner to Gill, good length delivery fired into the pads. Gill helps the ball to backward square-leg for one. 
Jan 24, 2023 2:55 PM

After 19 overs,India 162/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 79 , Shubman Gill 75)

Jan 24, 2023 2:52 PM

Most runs scored by an Indian in a three-match bilateral series

𝗦𝗵𝘂𝗯𝗺𝗮𝗻 𝗚𝗶𝗹𝗹 - 𝟯𝟭𝟰* 𝘃𝘀 𝗡𝗭 (𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯)
Virat Kohli - 283 vs SL (2023)
Virat Kohli - 263 vs NZ (2017)
Rohit Sharma - 258 vs WI (2019)

Jan 24, 2023 2:50 PM

IND vs NZ LIVE: India 151/0 after 18 overs.

Santner to bowl. Gill has the strike. 
 
Ball 1. Santner to Gill, fuller delivery on off stump. Gill drives the ball to long-off for one. 
 
Ball 2.  Santner to Rohit, slow fuller delivery on off stump. Rohit drives the ball back to Santner. 
 
Ball 3.  Santner to Rohit, good length delivery at off stump. Rohit punches the ball to mid-off. 
 
Ball 4. Santner to Rohit, short delivery into the pads, Rohit clips the ball to mid-on. 
 
Ball 4. Santner to Rohit,WIDE! Slow good length delivery bowled way outside the line of off stump. 
 
Ball 5. Santner to Rohit, slow short delivery wide of off stump. Rohit hits the ball to deep cover for a single. 
 
Ball 6. Santner to Gill, fuller delivery wide of off stump. Gill leans into his drive and hits the ball to deep cover for a run. 
Jan 24, 2023 2:48 PM
Jan 24, 2023 2:44 PM

After 17 overs,India 147/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 77 , Shubman Gill 67)

Jan 24, 2023 2:41 PM

Rohit Sharma (272) now has more sixes in ODIs than Sanath Jayasuriya.

Moves third in the list of most sixes behind Shahid Afridi (351) and Chris Gayle (331).

Jan 24, 2023 2:38 PM

IND vs NZ LIVE: India 140/0 after 14 overs.

Santner to bowl. Gill has the strike. 
 
Ball 1. Santner to Gill, FOUR! Fast back of the length delivery on middle stump. Gill plays a late cut to send the ball down to third-man for a boundary. 
 
Ball 2. Santner to Gill, good length delivery on off stump. Gill cuts the ball past point for one. 
 
Ball 3. Santner to Rohit, slow fuller delivery on off stump. Rohit drives the ball through the covers for a run. 
 
Ball 4. Santner to Gill, slow fuller delivery on off stump. Gill pushes the ball back to Santner. 
 
Ball 5. Santner to Gill, good length delivery wide of off stump. Gill cuts the ball to backward point. 
 
Ball 6. Santner to Gill, SIX! Slow fuller delivery wide of off stump. Gill goes inside-out and smashes the ball over the covers for a maximum. 
Jan 24, 2023 2:36 PM

After 15 overs,India 128/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 71, Shubman Gill 55)

 
Jan 24, 2023 2:33 PM
Jan 24, 2023 2:32 PM

Gill-Rohit opening partnerships in ODIs: 

143
33
95
60
72
122* (on going) 

5 50+ stands in 6 openings.

Jan 24, 2023 2:31 PM

IND vs NZ LIVE: India 114/0 after 14 overs.

Santner continues to bowl. Rohit Sharma is on strike. 
 
Ball 1. Santner to Rohit, SIX! FIFTY FOR ROHIT TOO! Slow fuller delivery on off stump. Rohit comes down the ground and hammers the ball over Santner for a maximum. 
 
Ball 2.  Santner to Rohit, short delivery on middle stump. Rohit cuts the ball to short third-man. 
 
Ball 3.  Santner to Rohit, SIX! Short delivery on middle stump. Rohit goes deep in the crease and pulls the ball hard to send the ball over deep mid-wicket and into the second tier for the second six of the over. 
 
Ball 4.  Santner to Rohit, slow fuller delivery on middle stump. Rohit works the ball to the leg side. 
 
Ball 5.  Santner to Rohit,  short delivery wide of off stump. Rohit cuts the ball into the covers for one. 
 
Ball 6.  Santner to Gill, short delivery at off stump. Gill stands tall and punches the ball to extra-cover. 
Jan 24, 2023 2:28 PM

After 13 overs,India 101/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 45 , Shubman Gill 54)

Jan 24, 2023 2:24 PM

India's Run Rate in the 1st 10 overs in ODIs:

2023 - 6.43*
2022 - 4.40
2021 - 5.59
2020 - 5.47
2019 - 4.25
2018 - 5.32
2017 - 4.63
2016 - 4.56
2015 - 4.33
2014 - 3.92

Jan 24, 2023 2:22 PM